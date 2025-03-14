Attorney Alex Lewis Joins Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is proud to announce that Alexander Lewis has joined the firm. Alexander T. Lewis Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is proud to announce that Alexander Lewis has joined the firm. Alex brings impressive legal experience, with a proven track record of securing multiple multi-million dollar settlements for his clients. He specializes in personal injury law , business litigation, and complex legal matters. His commitment to achieving exceptional results and providing dedicated client advocacy makes him a tremendous asset to our firm.A Strong Background in LawAlex earned his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law in 2014. Since then, he has built a reputation as a skilled and tenacious attorney. His work includes catastrophic injury claims, wrongful death cases , and commercial vehicle accident litigation. Additionally, he has significant experience in LLC and partnership disputes, helping businesses resolve conflicts efficiently.Alex was formerly managing partner of Lewis & Castagliola, where he has worked since law school. Over his career, he took an aggressive approach toward his cases focusing on maximizing his clients’ recovery. Over time, his client base has grown to the point where he was ready to join a larger firm and Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid was the perfect fit.Committed to Client SuccessAlex’s client-first approach ensures every case gets the attention and effort it deserves. He takes time to understand each client’s unique needs and develops legal strategies to secure the best possible outcome. Whether he is handling a personal injury claim or a business dispute, he remains committed to delivering clear communication and aggressive representation.Leadership and Community InvolvementBeyond the courtroom, Alex is deeply involved in the Florida legal and business communities. He has served as President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, demonstrating his leadership and dedication to the legal profession. Additionally, he is an active member of the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and the St. Petersburg Young Professionals group, fostering growth and collaboration in the community.Proven ResultsAlex is admitted to The Florida Bar, as well as the U.S. District Court allowing him to serve a broad range of clients with diverse legal needs.Alex’s legal experience includes multiple million and multi-million dollar recoveries for his clients. His track record of securing favorable settlements and verdicts highlights his expertise and commitment to justice. Clients appreciate his attention to detail, strategic thinking, and unwavering dedication.Areas of PracticeAlexander specializes in:Personal Injury Law – Catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and commercial vehicle accidents.Business Litigation – LLC disputes, partnership litigation, and contract conflicts.Complex Legal Disputes – Handling high-stakes cases with precision and care.About Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.For over 65 years, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has provided trusted legal representation across Florida. Our firm is known for its dedication to excellence in personal injury, real estate law, business litigation, criminal defense, and estate planning. Furthermore, we are committed to delivering exceptional legal services with integrity, professionalism, and results-driven advocacy.A Bright Future at Our FirmWe are proud to have Alexander T. Lewis join our team. His legal expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our firm’s values. We look forward to the impact he will make in personal injury and business litigation cases.Please join us in welcoming Alex to Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.! If you need legal assistance, reach out to our team today.Battaglia, Ross,Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.St Petersburg Office5858 Central AvenueSt. Petersburg, FL 33707Phone: (727) 381-2300Battaglia, Ross,Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Downtown St Petersburg Office136 4th St N #2233St. Petersburg, FL 33701Phone: (727) 381-2300Battaglia, Ross,Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Riverview Office12953 US-301 #102Riverview, FL 33578Phone: (813) 639-8111Battaglia, Ross,Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.Lakewood Ranch Office8130 Lakewood Main StSuite 103, #346Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202Phone: (813) 639-8111

