Local Bakeries Team Up with Girl Scouts Louisiana East to Craft Cookie-Inspired Treats

GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is teaming up with local New Orleans bakeries to offer a sweet twist on cookie season with its first-ever Cookie Crawl—an innovative partnership where bakeries craft specialty desserts using iconic Girl Scout Cookie flavors. This delicious initiative not only celebrates local culinary creativity but also directly supports girls across GSLE’s 23-parish region.The Cookie Crawl launches with La Boulangerie and Levee Baking Co., two well-known local bakeries, each purchasing 10 cases of Girl Scout Cookies to create one-of-a-kind desserts inspired by the beloved treats.La Boulangerie’s dessert, available this upcoming weekend, will feature a Cream Cheese Mousse with Strawberry TrefoilCrumble, using the classic TrefoilsGirl Scout Cookie.Levee Baking Co. has already begun making a decadent Banana Pudding with Brown Sugar Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie Crumble, incorporating three Girl Scout Cookie varieties—Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter SandwichesIn addition to enjoying these exclusive treats, customers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies on-site every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the event while supplies last, as local Girl Scouts will set up cookie booths at each bakery. Every purchase helps fuel life-changing experiences in S.T.E.M., outdoor adventure, life skills, and entrepreneurship for girls throughout southeast Louisiana.“The Cookie Crawl is more than just a delicious collaboration—it’s an opportunity for our community to support girls as they develop key leadership and entrepreneurial skills,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “By partnering with local businesses, we’re not only amplifying the reach of the Girl Scout Cookie Programbut also giving our girls a platform to engage with their community in a meaningful way.”A Call for More Bakery PartnersGirl Scouts Louisiana East is inviting other local bakeries and food establishments to join the Cookie Crawl by creating their own unique desserts featuring Girl Scout Cookies. Participating businesses receive promotional support through GSLE’s website, social media, and media outreach — all while helping fund opportunities for girls in the community.Interested businesses should call (504) 733-8220 for more information about joining the Cookie Crawl.Why It MattersThe Girl Scout Cookie Programis recognized as the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. It teaches girls vital skills in goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Proceeds from the Cookie Program directly support local Girl Scout troops, helping fund camp experiences, community service projects, travel adventures, and leadership development programs.For more information about Girl Scouts Louisiana East, to find a Cookie Booth near you, or to learn how to become a partner in the Cookie Crawl, visit www.gsle.org or call (504) 733-8220.The Girl Scout Cookie Programis more than just a fundraiser; it’s a transformative experience that empowers girls across GSLE’s 23-parish region to build confidence, develop business acumen, and fund meaningful experiences. Every purchase fuels Girl Scouts’ adventures in S.T.E.M., outdoor exploration, life skills, and entrepreneurship.For more information about Girl Scouts Louisiana East or to find a Cookie Booth near you, visit www.gsle.org # # #Girl Scouts Louisiana EastGirl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls, with 3,400 adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org We Are Girl Scouts of the USAGirl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

