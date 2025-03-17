AVer Europe and Ochno Join Forces to Elevate Digital Collaboration

AVer Europe Joins Forces with Ochno

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V, a leader in video conferencing and Pro AV solutions, has recently partnered with Ochno, a Swedish tech and innovation company specialising in intuitive digital collaboration solutions. This is a first step towards a wider partnership that aims to revolutionise workplace connectivity by integrating AVer’s high-quality video conferencing technology with Ochno’s smart USB-C solutions.

Ochno is dedicated to designing solutions for tech problems, simplifying collaboration through intuitive, hassle-free digital solutions. The company’s core concept consolidates all connectivity needs into a single cable, eliminating waiting times, cable clutter, and frustration. Ochno’s intelligent socket provides power, video, and communication capabilities, enabling seamless smart meeting experiences and workplace innovation.

By combining Ochno’s cutting-edge USB-C connectivity with AVer’s video conferencing solutions, users will benefit from streamlined meeting setups, enhanced efficiency, and superior audiovisual experiences. This partnership is set to transform how professionals connect, communicate, and collaborate.

The collaboration between AVer and Ochno is based on integrating AVer’s video conferencing cameras with Ochno’s USB-C switchers and intelligent sockets. These solutions can be seamlessly embedded into meeting tables, providing a comfortable, elegant, and visually appealing video conferencing experience for end-users.

“The collaboration between AVer and Ochno is an exciting step forward in workplace innovation. By integrating our cutting-edge video conferencing solutions with Ochno’s seamless connectivity technology, we are creating a powerful, user-friendly experience that enhances virtual communication while maintaining a sleek and modern meeting environment,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe.

Currently, Ochno has integrated AVer’s VC520PRO3, VB342 Pro and VB350 video conferencing cameras with their solutions. The ultimate goal is to support all AVer video conferencing models, including VB, VC, CAM, and FONE series.

The AVer-Ochno relationship represents a significant step toward a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future for digital collaboration. Businesses and organizations can now leverage a unified solution that enhances both user experience and sleek design.

"Our joint customers simply want reliable performance. That’s why I’m delighted about this validation of Ochno and AVer products – a great combination” – Torbjörn Karlsson, Head of Product Management at Ochno.



About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing, education technology, and Pro AV solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, AVer delivers cutting-edge products designed to enhance communication and collaboration across various industries.

For more information, visit: www.avereurope.com.

About Ochno

Ochno is a Swedish tech and innovation company. Our mission is design solutions for tech problems. We believe in simplifying collaboration through intuitive, hassle-free digital solutions. From pioneering smart meeting solutions to wider workplace innovation, we aim to transform how we work.

For more information, visit: www.ochno.com



