TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0 Updated with Powerful New Features

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong, Mar. 14, 2025 – Recently, TunesKit Studio proudly announces the release of TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0, an upgraded version of its renowned unlocking software. This update introduces groundbreaking features, which take it to the next level. These include iCloud activation lock bypass, iTunes backup password removal, and enhanced MDM bypass capabilities, ensuring a smoother and more efficient user experience.

"With this significant upgrade, we aim to provide iPhone and iPad users with a more powerful, all-in-one unlocking solution," said William Garcia, Chief Product Officer at TunesKit. "TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0 ensures greater accessibility and ease of use, eliminating common roadblocks faced by Apple users."

What's New in TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0?

In this update, TunesKit adds several new features and optimizes the software, making it more powerful, and easier to use.

1. iCloud Activation Lock Removal

The new version enables users to remove iCloud Activation Lock, helping them regain access to their devices. This feature is particularly useful for those who have purchased second-hand iPhones or forgotten their iCloud credentials.

2. iTunes Backup Password Removal

Forgotten backup passwords can hinder data restoration. The latest update allows users to remove iTunes backup passwords, ensuring a seamless data recovery process.

3. Enhanced MDM Bypass Functionality

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) removal feature has been significantly improved. Previously, MDM removal was only possible through the Settings menu. Now, the software supports bypassing Remote Management (MDM) screens, offering more flexibility in device management.

4. Improved User Interface

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0 features a streamlined design, including an optimized main screen layout, improved settings and registration windows, and enhanced visual elements, delivering a smoother user experience.

More Powerful Features of TunesKit iPhone Unlocker

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker remains a reliable solution for various iOS unlocking needs, offering:

• Screen Lock Removal: Easily removes 4-digit/6-digit passcodes, custom numeric or alphanumeric codes, Touch ID, and Face ID locks. Ideal for cases where users forget their passwords, encounter disabled devices, or deal with unresponsive screens.

• Apple ID Removal: Enables users to remove Apple ID from iOS devices without a password, useful for locked Apple IDs or forgotten credentials.

• Screen Time Passcode Bypass: Allows users to bypass or reset Screen Time passcodes without data loss, removing restrictions on device usage.

With this update, TunesKit iPhone Unlocker becomes more powerful than ever. In addition, its intuitive interface ensures that even non-technical users can easily unlock their devices.

Availability & Pricing

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.0 is available for Windows and Mac, including the latest Win 11 and macOS 15. For removing iCloud Activation Lock, it supports from iPhone 5s to iPhone SE1 running iOS 12.0 to 16.7.5. For other features, it supports almost all the iOS models and versions.

The software offers flexible licensing options:

• 1-Month License: $24.95 for up to 5 iOS devices on one PC/Mac.

• 1-Year License: $39.95 for up to 5 iOS devices on one PC/Mac.

• Lifetime License: $59.95 for up to 5 iOS devices on one PC/Mac.

All licenses come with a 30-day Money-Back Guarantee, ensuring customer satisfaction. And it also offers a free trial before purchasing.

About TunesKit

TunesKit Studio is a leading software company focused on developing easy-to-use iOS utilities. For years, they have offered quick and easy solutions to repair and unlock iOS systems, recover iOS data, and more. Now, the company has developed many popular programs and has over 5,000,000 satisfied customers worldwide.

