TunesKit Upgrades Location Changer with the New Game Mode

TunesKit Location Changer V2.5.0 introduces Game Mode and General Mode, plus Bluetooth connectivity for iOS, making location spoofing more seamless than ever!

From gaming and privacy to discovering new opportunities, TunesKit Location Changer provides an enhanced, flexible, and secure experience.” — William Smith

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong, Feb 25, 2025 – TunesKit is thrilled to announce the release of TunesKit Location Changer V2.5.0, the latest update to its powerful location spoofing software. This new version introduces two useful features—Game Mode and General Mode—along with enhanced Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, delivering a smoother and more seamless experience for users.

The updated version better meets the personalized needs of different users. Game Mode is for game enthusiasts, and applies to specific LBS games, Pokémon GO, Monster Hunter Now and DQウォーク, etc.; General Mode applies to most social apps and LBS games.

TunesKit Location Changer is trusted by users around the world for its reliability, ease of use, and advanced features. With the addition of Game Mode and General Mode, users now have even more control over their location, whether for gaming, privacy protection, or testing apps. The added Bluetooth connectivity also ensures greater flexibility for iOS users, further enhancing the app's performance and accessibility.

"We're thrilled to introduce these new features in TunesKit Location Changer to give users even more freedom in managing their virtual presence in a location-tracked world," said William Smith, Chief Product Officer at TunesKit. "From gaming and privacy to discovering new opportunities, this tool provides an enhanced, flexible, and secure experience."

New Features in TunesKit Location Changer V2.5.0

1. Game Mode & General Mode:

Game Mode is specially optimized for location-based games, allowing users to simulate GPS movement with greater precision and flexibility.

General Mode is designed for broader location spoofing needs, such as social media check-ins, privacy protection, and more.

2. iOS Bluetooth Connectivity:

Users can now connect their iOS devices via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for a wired connection. This upgrade enhances convenience, making location spoofing more accessible and effortless.

Pricing & Compatibility

TunesKit Location Changer comes with 5 free trials, users need to buy the full version if they run out of times. The monthly plan is available for just $9.95, the quarterly plan is available for only $19.95, and users can enjoy lifetime access to the lifetime plan for just $89.95.

TunesKit Location Changer is compatible with Windows (11/10/8/7/XP) and macOS (10.11 or later, including M1/M2/M3 chips). It supports iPhone models from iPhone 5 to the latest one, all iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad models, as well as iPod Touch (2nd to 7th generation). Additionally, it works with Android devices, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others. It also supports all iOS versions and all Android system versions.

Media Contact

For any other inquiries, please contact the TunesKit Marketing Team for assistance.

Andres Green

Marketing Manager

Email: support@tuneskit.com

About TunesKit

Founded with a vision to deliver cutting-edge software solutions, TunesKit Studio specializes in creating multimedia tools, mobile utilities, and system solutions. With a focus on iOS and Android platforms, TunesKit designs products that make mobile and multimedia management simpler, more efficient, and enjoyable. From location-changing apps to data recovery and video editing tools, TunesKit continues to set the standard in the software industry with its user-centric approach and commitment to continuous innovation.

