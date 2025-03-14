Minister Gwede Mantashe officiates official opening of Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery In Carolina, 14 Mar
The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Gwede Mantashe (MP) will officiate the official opening of Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery Mine in Carolina, Gert Sibande District Municipality in Mpumalanga Province.
The official opening of Seriti’s Naudesbank Colliery demonstrates the constant growth of the South African mining industry, particularly the coal mining sector, as well as diversification of the economy, and enhancement of productivity. This is in line with the South African government’s drive towards inclusive economic growth, employment creation, and eradication of poverty.
Members of the media are invited to cover the official opening ceremony that is scheduled as follows:
DATE : Friday, 14 March 2025
TIME : 09h00
VENUE : Naudesbank Colliery, Carolina, Mpumalanga
Coordinates : -26.088230.29.956861
Members of the media are advised to RSVP by 15h00 on Thursday, 13 March 2025 with Mr Johannes Mokobane on: Mobile number: 0827663674/ 012 4067481 Email: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za
For media enquiries:
Mr Makhosonke Buthelezi
Cell: 082 359 5584
Email: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za
Ms Yolanda Mhlathi
Cell: 0673350478
E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmre.gov.za
