Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts opens second African Forum On Urban Forests as part of , International Day Of Forests, 18 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will open the 2nd African Forum on Urban Forests (AFUF) - A Vital Dialogue on Urban Greening for Africa's Future conference as part of the International Day of Forests on 18 March 2025 in Bryanston, Johannesburg, Gauteng. The AFUF conference, held under the theme “Green Horizons: Shaping the Future Resilience of African Cities through Urban Forests,”. will be officiated by Deputy Minister Swarts and the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Dada Morero. The landmark event brings together global leaders, policymakers, environmental experts, community groups, and stakeholders to engage in critical discussions on the vital role of urban forests in building resilient, sustainable, and equitable cities across Africa.

The AFUF conference will culminate in the commemoration of the International Day of Forests (IDF) on 21 March 2025 in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. IDF is a global event established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness about the vital role of forests and trees in sustaining life for current and future generations. To mark this occasion, Deputy Minister Swarts and Executive Mayor Morero will lead a tree-planting ceremony at Diepsloot Memorial Park, joined by AFUF delegates and community members.

Media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

2nd African Forum on Urban Forestry (AFUF) - A Vital Dialogue on Urban Greening for Africa's Future conference

Date: Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Time: 09:00am

Venue: The Forum The Campus Bryanston, Johannesburg

International Day of Forests (IDF)

Date: Friday, 21 March 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Diepsloot Memorial Park, Diepsloot

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena: 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

