Employment and Labour on Round Table discussion with North West on labour issues

Collaboration between Government and Private Sector - advocacy on available programmes to ignite economic growth is key to create sustainable employment

This was said at the Department of Employment and Labour’s Round Table discussion held today in Rustenburg, North West Province. The Round Table was in partnership with the North West Provincial Government, Organised Labour, Business and Social partners in trying to come up with plans that can stimulate economic growth.

The session was aimed at discussing and establishing issues that are impacting and making it difficult for economic growth and employment creation. The Organised Labour, Business and Social Partners all spoke in one voice that some of the government systems and red tapes were among the reasons that stall economic growth.

Responding to the issues raised by some of the invitees, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Ms Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala said to combat the crisis of unemployment, the Department through the Public Employment Services (PES), which is mandated to facilitate job creation through collaboration with government, business, labour, and civil society, has identified Career/Jobs Fairs as an effective platform for addressing the issue of unemployment.

“These Jobs Fairs serves as a bridge between job seekers and potential employers, ensuring that unemployed individuals, particularly the youth will gain direct access to job opportunities, training programmes and skills development initiatives.

“The Jobs Fairs play a crucial role in empowering unemployed Work Seekers by offering a structured and supportive environment where they can explore various career paths, receive guidance on employability, and interact with industry professionals,” said Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

The Premier of the North West Mr Lazarus Mokgosi said “the youth empowerment remains an apex priority of the 7th administration and in my acceptance speech last year as well as the Province’s 2025 Policy Statement, I highlighted a litany of intervention measures to address this scourge. However, addressing a problem of this magnitude needs all of us to work together as government, the private sector, labour, business, civil society, Dikgosi and all other stakeholders to respond to this challenge,” said the Premier.

The session will be followed by a handover of the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) contracts by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth. The handover will run simultaneously with Jobs/Career Fair where jobseekers and unemployed graduates will receive career counselling and apply for available opportunities on the Employment Services South Africa (ESSA) portal, among other services that will be rendered.

