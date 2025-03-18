VeriSurvey™ Features Patent-Pending Technology; Crowdfunding in April 2025

The VeriSurvey™ logo, featuring a shield and checkmark, symbolizing secure and verified online surveys Gravity Infotainment Inc. Wyoming, USA

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravity Infotainment Inc. has launched VeriSurvey™ , an online survey platform that incorporates new technologies designed to enhance data integrity and security. The platform features patent-pending Secure Digital Identity Generation and Authentication (SDIGA). Crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo are planned for April 2025 to support further development.Platform Background and PurposeThe development of VeriSurvey stemmed from observed challenges within the existing online survey landscape. Traditional online survey methodologies often face issues related to data authenticity and security. These issues can compromise the reliability of collected data, impacting the validity of research and decision-making processes. Rathna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Gravity Infotainment Inc., stated, "The development of VeriSurvey was initiated to address observed vulnerabilities in current online survey methodologies, specifically regarding data authentication and security." This statement was made in response to questions about the platform's development objectives. VeriSurvey was conceived as a platform to address these challenges through the integration of advanced technologies.The platform's primary objective is to provide a tool that enhances the integrity of survey data. This is achieved through a combination of identity verification measures, security protocols, and data management functionalities. The platform is designed to be utilized across various sectors, including market research, academic studies, and organizational feedback collection.Platform Features in DetailVeriSurvey incorporates several key features:Secure Digital Identity Generation and Authentication (SDIGA): This patent-pending technology aims to establish and verify the identity of survey respondents. The technology is intended to reduce the potential for fraudulent responses and manipulated data. The system generates unique digital identities and employs authentication procedures to confirm the legitimacy of respondents.Hardware-based security module: This module is integrated into the platform to provide an additional layer of security. It is designed to enhance the protection of cryptographic salt, a critical component in security protocols.User-Centric Privacy: The platform includes features designed to provide users with control over their data. Users are intended to have the ability to manage their digital identities and data sharing preferences.Decentralized data management: This feature is designed to distribute data management responsibilities, aiming to enhance user control over data.Global Time Protocol (GTP) Integration: The platform implements the Global Time Protocol to provide precise time-stamping of survey responses. This feature is intended to enhance data integrity by ensuring accurate time coordination.Technology and DevelopmentThe development of VeriSurvey involved research and development in areas such as digital identity verification, data security, and distributed systems. The platform's architecture is designed to accommodate various survey types and data collection requirements.The SDIGA technology, a core component of VeriSurvey, is the result of research into digital authentication methods. The hardware-based security module was developed to address potential vulnerabilities in data storage and transmission. The integration of the Global Time Protocol is intended to provide a standardized time reference for data synchronization.Planned Crowdfunding CampaignsGravity Infotainment Inc. plans to launch crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo in April 2025. The campaigns are intended to support the following aspects of the platform's development:Finalization of software development.Expansion of platform infrastructure.Implementation of user feedback.Marketing and outreach activities.The crowdfunding campaigns will provide an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute to the development of VeriSurvey.About Gravity Infotainment Inc.Gravity Infotainment Inc. is a technology development company focused on creating solutions that address challenges in data security and online interaction. The company's research and development activities are focused on developing technologies that enhance the integrity and security of online data.

