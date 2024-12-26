Gravity Infotainment Inc. Wyoming, USA Rathna Kumar - CEO Gravity Infotainment Inc. Wyoming, USA

Gravity Infotainment Inc. Introduces Revolutionary Global Time, Aiming to Reshape Our Perception of Time and Foster International Collaboration

By introducing Global Time, we aim to bridge the gaps between cultures, industries, and individuals, creating a more harmonious and productive world.” — Rathna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Gravity Infotainment Inc.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravity Infotainment Inc. is proud to announce the launch of their latest invention, Global Time invented by Rathna Kumar. This revolutionary concept aims to reshape our perception of time and foster seamless international collaboration. With pending patents, applied trademarks, and registered copyright, Global Time is set to revolutionize the way we communicate and work together.Global Time is a concept that has been in the works for years, and it is finally ready to be introduced to the world. This innovative idea is based on the concept of a universal time zone, eliminating the confusion and hassle of converting time zones when working with international colleagues. With Global Time, individuals and businesses can easily schedule meetings, events, and tasks without worrying about time differences.But Global Time is not just a concept, it is a practical solution that will soon be available in the form of a chat app. This app will come with tons of unique features that will make communication and collaboration across time zones easier than ever before. With the app, users will be able to set their own time zone and see the corresponding Global Time for others, making it easier to coordinate and plan.As we approach the year 2025, Gravity Infotainment Inc. is excited to announce that the chat app based on Global Time will be available by mid-2025. This is a perfect time to introduce this revolutionary concept, as we celebrate Christmas and the New Year. We believe that Global Time will be a game-changer for businesses and individual alike, promoting efficiency and productivity in a globalized world.Gravity Infotainment Inc. is also planning to launch a Kickstarter and IndieGoGo campaign to raise funds for the development and promotion of the Global Time app. With the support of the public, we hope to bring this innovative concept to life and make a positive impact on the way we perceive and manage time. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to experience the power of Global Time.About Gravity Infotainment Inc.:Gravity Infotainment Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing innovative technologies that empower a more connected future. Their commitment to groundbreaking solutions is evident in the revolutionary Global Time System.For more details, visit www.gravityinfotainment.com Rathna KumarGravity Infotainment Inc.+1 202-992-2762rk@gravityinfotainment.com

