Myco Secures Exclusive Rights to Stream Pakistan Super League 10 (PSL) in MENA

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myco, a leading web3 digital streaming platform, has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 in the MENA region.

Under this landmark agreement, Myco becomes the sole destination for PSL fans in MENA, with no other TV or streaming platform authorised to broadcast the matches. This exclusive deal underscores Myco’s growing stature as a leader in sports streaming and its commitment to delivering premium cricket and sports content to millions of fans.

PSL 10, starting on 11 April 2025, will feature 34 electrifying matches showcasing top cricketing talent from around the world, including players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and England.

The league’s immense popularity, particularly among South Asian audiences, has cemented its reputation as one of the most-watched T20 tournaments globally. Through this partnership, PSL matches will be available exclusively on Myco’s platform across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Fans can watch the tournament live on Myco via Android, iOS, TV apps, and the website (www.myco.io), ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. Myco’s unique ‘watch and earn’ model further enhances the viewing experience by rewarding fans for their watch time, while advertisers play a pivotal role in enabling users to benefit from their attention.

"We are thrilled to bring the Pakistan Super League exclusively to Myco for the MENA region," said Somair Rizvi, Co-Founder & CEO of Emerging Markets at Myco. "This historic deal ensures fans get uninterrupted access to the ultimate PSL experience, wherever they are. Our goal is to revolutionise sports streaming by making it more accessible, immersive, and rewarding for viewers."

Building on its proven track record of securing high-profile cricket rights—such as ICC tournaments in select regions—Myco has also acquired broadcasting rights for major sporting events like the English Premier League, Formula E, global squash, Padel tournaments, and ILT20. This solidifies its reputation as a premier destination for live sports content.

To make PSL 10 more accessible, Myco is introducing an economical subscription package. Subscribers will not only gain access to all matches but also can earn back their subscription fee—and more—through cash prizes linked to their live match watch time (T&Cs apply). Reward withdrawals are seamless, enabling users to transfer earnings directly to their bank accounts or digital wallets in MENA.

With an ever-expanding user base of over 20 million registered users and an impressive average watch time of 45 minutes per session, Myco’s innovative watch-and-earn business model has demonstrated remarkable success. In just one month, the platform facilitated over 15 million microtransactions across various markets for cricket and other live sporting events.

Beyond sports, Myco offers a diverse streaming experience, including free access to live TV channels, series, movies, and other events, ensuring there’s always engaging content for its users.

About Myco

Myco is a decentralised content streaming super app, seamlessly integrating SVOD and AVOD capabilities within a decentralised environment. It boasts over 20 million registered users and over 50 million monthly active users from over 190 countries. Its unique web3 economic layer is fuelled by the vision of building a video content app that delivers true empowerment and ownership to both viewers and content owners.

Today Myco is the world’s fastest growing web3 streaming platform with a diverse vertically integrated content slate ranging from live sports, films, and documentaries to influencer & UGC Content and with over 1 million videos on the platform.

The Myco platform is available on Web, Apple Store, Google Playstore and Huawei App Gallery, Android TV and has delivered over 1 billion impressions in the past 12 months with an astonishing average engagement time of 45 mins per session. It has advertising partnerships with 100+ top brands alongside content partnerships with 50+ premium global content channels.



