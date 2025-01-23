Mardi Holding expands into the UAE real estate market

L TO R : HRH Prince Juan Bagration-Mukhrani Managing Partner, Mardi Holding ; Irakli Turmanidze Founder, Mardi Holding

Mardi Holding, one of the biggest real estate development companies in Georgia, has announced its official expansion into the UAE.

As one of the leading property developers in Georgia, the company is set to hold an official launch event in Dubai to showcase its new developments and Georgia’s appeal as an investment destination

Mardi Holding, one of the biggest real estate development companies in Georgia, has announced its official expansion into the UAE. This strategic move is designed to attract investors to prestigious branded developments in Georgia from developer Mardi Holding with a cooperation agreement with world leading hospitality group Accor.

Mardi Holding is based in Batumi and has been active in the real estate market since 2010 – but has a history spanning over 30 years covering various sectors. With nearly fifteen large scale projects successfully completed since the establishment of its real estate arm in 2010, Mardi Holding is renowned for its high-quality residential, commercial, and hotel developments.

Mardi Holding will officially launch its expansion into the GCC on 28 January 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. The event will be attended by investors, partners, dignitaries, and other interested parties, marking a crucial milestone in the company's growth and highlighting real estate investment opportunities through Mardi Global Investment (MGI). MGI focuses on creating high-yield, innovative projects that promote financial growth and sustainable development, underscoring its commitment to providing transformative opportunities for investors.

HRH Prince Juan Bagration-Mukhrani, Managing Partner of Mardi Holding, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion, stating, "Georgia has become an attractive destination for UAE investors, boasting stunning landscapes from Kakheti’s vineyards to Svaneti’s alpine meadows. Our capital Tbilisi uniquely blends ancient architecture with a vibrant arts scene, reflecting the country's rich culture, while the coastal city of Batumi features a beautiful subtropical climate and modern skyline. It truly has something for everyone is the perfect second home destination.”

At the event, the company will highlight its impressive portfolio including significant projects such as:

 Batumi Hills: Provides its guests with a unique experience to meet local hoteliers which reflects local culture and traditions. This development offers unparalleled living experiences within stylish, brand-serviced residences.

 Mercure Hotel Aquapark Batumi: Georgia’s first all-inclusive hotel will provide a diverse range of health-improving procedures and outdoor activities, catering to guests' wellness needs.

 Mardi Aquapark Wellness Resort & Residence: A unique blend of luxury and adventure, this resort promises various wellness-focused experiences and top-tier hospitality.

 Novotel Living Batumi: The first hotel under the Novotel Living brand on the Black Sea coast in Batumi, Georgia. It will offer apartment owners additional benefits thanks to the "strata title" concept, while guests will have an opportunity to become a member of the ALL – Accor Live Limitless global loyalty program.

The launch into the UAE market will be facilitated through ZAM Prime Properties, headed by Faisal Contractor – a subsidiary of Mardi Holding based in Business Bay Dubai.

Enhanced transport links, including daily four-hour flights from Dubai to Tbilisi, have solidified the connection between the two regions, as well as the convenience of sharing the same time zone.



Mardi Holding is based in Batumi, Georgia and was founded in 1991. The company is renowned for delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and hotel projects, completing 15 large-scale developments across Georgia. Operating through divisions like Mardi House and ZAM Prime Properties, Mardi Holding focuses on residential complexes, hotel-type houses, and leveraging global expertise. The company partners with notable entities like Accor Hotels and maintains business relationships in several countries.

mardi.ge

