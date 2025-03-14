Squirro Expands Global Partner Ecosystem to Drive AI Adoption in Key Markets

Strategic alliances strengthen AI transformation across highly regulated industries

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro, a global leader in Enterprise Generative AI (GenAI) solutions, is expanding its partner ecosystem across the Middle East, USA and APAC to accelerate AI adoption in highly regulated industries. Through strategic collaborations with top technology and consulting firms, Squirro empowers enterprises with secure, scalable, and industry-specific AI solutions that deliver measurable business impact.

As the only enterprise-ready GenAI platform engineered for privacy, security, and accuracy at scale, Squirro ensures:

Stringent Data Privacy – Enforcing rigorous access controls across organizational data.

Deterministic Accuracy – Leveraging semantic knowledge graphs and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for precision-driven AI insights.

Unmatched Scalability – Supporting 10,000+ users and processing millions of documents seamlessly.

Enterprise-Grade Security – Deployable on-premises, in a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), or with the LLM of choice.

Enhanced Productivity & Profitability – Transforming enterprise data into actionable insights and automated workflows.

Trusted by central banks, financial institutions, telecommunications, and manufacturing leaders worldwide, Squirro continues to redefine enterprise AI by bridging data silos, enhancing decision intelligence, and delivering AI-powered transformation at scale.

Expanding AI-Driven Innovation with Leading Partners. Squirro's growing partner network includes:

Middle East – Gulf Commercial Group (GCG): GCG Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to an enviable list of regional enterprise clients, offering the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC.With a 200+ strong team of specialists and regional offices across the UAE, Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG stands at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge digital enterprise solutions that transform business operations. Its unique value proposition, "Business made easy," underpins all aspects of its services, ensuring seamless digital transformation for its clients.

USA – Synechron: After successfully deploying Squirro’s AI solutions with one of the renowned banks in Singapore, Synechron is now bringing this expertise to enterprises across the USA, replicating award-winning AI implementations in financial services.

APAC – BioQuest: Squirro has partnered with Singapore-based BioQuest to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across APAC. This collaboration combines Squirro’s enterprise GenAI platform engineered for privacy, security, and accuracy at scale with BioQuest’s expertise in business consultancy, governance, and AI implementation. Together, Squirro and BioQuest are helping organizations unlock valuable insights, streamline workflows, and maximize AI-driven business impact especially in highly regulated industries like financial services, central banking, telecom, and manufacturing.

A Global Vision for AI Transformation

As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, Squirro’s growing partner network ensures enterprises can seamlessly integrate AI into their workflows, enhance decision-making, and drive tangible business impact. These strategic alliances deliver:

Faster AI Deployments – Pre-built industry solutions for Knowledge Management, Service Management, and Risk Management reduce time-to-market.

Scalable & Secure AI – Robust architectures ensure compliance, privacy, and enterprise-grade security.

Regional Expertise – Localized implementation capabilities drive successful AI adoption across diverse markets.

Through these global partnerships, Squirro continues to lead the enterprise AI revolution, helping organizations harness the full potential of GenAI for operational excellence and competitive advantage.

"Expanding our partner ecosystem is a strategic move to bring AI-powered transformation to enterprises globally," said Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO & Co-Founder of Squirro.

Bernd Schopp, Chief Partnership Officer at Squirro, added,"By collaborating with trusted regional experts, we ensure that our AI solutions are effectively implemented, delivering real business impact across industries."

About Squirro

Squirro is the enterprise generative AI platform that is proven, not just promised, delivering real, measurable value to organizations worldwide. As a leader in enterprise-ready generative AI and graph solutions, Squirro specializes in semantic search, insights, and automation, transforming overwhelming volumes of data into clear, actionable intelligence with precision, accuracy, and security — at scale.

The acquisition of Synaptica in 2024 marks a groundbreaking synergy, combining Squirro’s cutting-edge generative AI with Synaptica’s world-class knowledge graph management. This powerful fusion enhances enterprise intelligence with unparalleled precision, reliability, and speed—setting a new standard for contextual awareness and decision-making.

Founded in 2012, Squirro empowers enterprises by integrating AI technology to drive efficiency and effectiveness across employees and customers. Its advanced capabilities supercharge Digital Workers, particularly in Service, Risk, and Knowledge Management, enhancing productivity while reducing costs. By enabling smarter automation and delivering actionable insights, Squirro helps organizations achieve higher-quality results and greater success for their customers.

At Squirro, we recognize that data security is paramount. Our AI-driven solutions are built with rigorous security measures to ensure the highest levels of protection, enabling enterprises to harness the power of AI while maintaining full control over their sensitive data.

Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Our customers include the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Mubadala, His Majesty’s Revenue Customs, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, and Henkel.

Our Vision

To lead the global transformation of enterprise decision intelligence by becoming the premier provider of AI-driven solutions—empowering organizations to make informed, proactive decisions that transcend the boundaries of data and human capability.

Our Mission

To develop and deliver cutting-edge AI products that augment human intelligence, automate processes, and provide actionable insights. We enable enterprises to thrive in an increasingly complex and data-rich world by delivering AI solutions that are not just innovative but proven to drive tangible results with precision, accuracy, and security at scale.

Join the AI Revolution

Squirro continues to seek partnerships that drive AI success for enterprises. Interested in collaborating? Contact us to explore partnership opportunities.

