Squirro’s “Redefining AI” Podcast Wins New York Digital Award 2024

Squirro wins New York Digital Awards 2024 for Podcast

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro, a leading enterprise GenAI platform provider, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation, has announced that its podcast “Redefining AI” has won the prestigious New York Digital Award for 2024. With a mission to enable clients to thrive in an increasingly complex and data-rich world, Squirro has demonstrated its commitment to AI education and literacy through this acclaimed podcast series.

The NY Digital Awards is a prestigious international competition organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and is a “Testament to Innovation”, quoted by Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the IAA:

“This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional creativity, driving digital progress with the potential to evolve the industry significantly. This is the kind of vision that inspires an entire industry to evolve and grow.”

A distinguished Grand Jury Panel participated in a blind judging process, ensuring fairness and the highest standards of excellence. The panel included industry titans such as Yeon Yoon (Amazon), Yiting Zhang (Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hao Shan (Cre+ Design), Robert Mitchell (Driving Growth), and Vijay Yadav (Brooklyn Health).

A Platform for AI Literacy, Digital and Cultural Transformation

“Redefining AI” stands out as a podcast that goes beyond mere technical discussions, focusing on shaping cultural narratives and driving impact through comprehensive AI education and immersive discussions exploring the broader societal, economic, and political implications of Artificial Intelligence. Squirro’s commitment to responsible innovation mirrors the trust placed in the company by its high-profile clients around the world.

Hosted by Lauren Hawker Zafer, Squirro’s CMO and a recognized top voice in Artificial Intelligence on LinkedIn, “Redefining AI” operates on a non-commercial basis. Its sole focus is creating an avenue for AI education without any costs or commercial incentives associated with guest appearances.

“As Squirro’s trusted solution provider for clients including central banks and asset managers, we hold the trust of our podcast listeners with the same high regard,” elaborated Zafer on her founding vision for the Podcast: “Our podcast is non-commercial and dedicated to addressing societal needs and benefits.”

The “Redefining AI” podcast series spotlights best practices and the latest advancements, covering acclaimed books, projects, and initiatives shaping the AI narrative, especially those at the forefront of development and implementation:

• Human-centered leadership in the age of AI

• Aligning business goals with meaningful human experiences

• AI ethics and best practices with real-world use cases including candid conversations and industry truths as leaders from tech ecosystems share insights.

“Redefining AI” has become an indispensable resource for navigating the complex AI landscape while maintaining an ethical foundation and cultural awareness. Featuring luminaries from Stanford, MIT, NASA, and Microsoft, the podcast offers unparalleled insights into AI’s transformative potential. With four successful seasons exploring cutting-edge technology in AI, Machine Learning, NLP, and Data Analytics, it ranks in the top 10% of 3,490,820 global podcasts as measured by Listen Score.

By democratizing AI knowledge and focusing on societal implications, “Redefining AI” prepares business leaders and decision-makers for an AI-driven future, as noted by Zafer:

“This award affirms our commitment to democratizing AI knowledge and making it accessible to a global audience. As we enter our fourth season, I’m excited to amplify diverse voices that explore AI beyond algorithms and data, focusing on its potential for societal progress. Our goal remains steadfast: to empower individuals and transform industries by demystifying AI and showcasing its role in shaping a future where technology and humanity thrive together.”

To discover the latest from the “Redefining AI” Podcast, visit: https://squirro.com/resources?tag=podcast

About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of enterprise-ready generative AI and graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Founded in 2012, the company's mission is to empower large organizations with AI technology to enhance efficiency and effectiveness across employees and customers. Squirro develops cutting-edge AI products that augment human intelligence, automate processes, and provide actionable insights for enterprises across industries.

