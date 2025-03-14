No Food Delivery Day promotes green lifestyle on campus

On the 14th of March, the Design School at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University held its first “No Food Delivery Day” of this semester, calling on students to reduce the use of single-use plastics and support a sustainable campus lifestyle.

Cooperating with the XJTLU canteen, the event is planned to be held on the 14th of every month, in the hope to continuously raise the awareness of environmental protection among students.

During lunch time, if the students take a photo of themselves with the “No Food Delivery Day” poster and a photo of their food tray, post the two photos on WeChat moments and show it to the canteen staff, they will be able to get a free yoghurt and participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win a coffee coupon, a canteen coupon, or an exclusive souvenirs of the Design School.

Professor Marc Aurel Schnabel, dean of the Design School, says that research consistently shows that food delivery services cause significant environmental problems through excessive single-use packaging, high carbon emissions from transportation, and increased food waste.

He says: “The Design School launched the ‘No Food Delivery Day’ as part of our strategic mission to lead in sustainability within the University and set an example more broadly. The incentive-based system rewards people for eating at the canteen or bringing their own food, reinforcing positive habits that significantly reduce waste and emissions.”

By implementing this initiative, the Design School is not just reducing waste, but also encouraging long-term behavioral change.

“If every university took similar steps, the cumulative impact on reducing waste and emissions could be substantial at a national and global scale.

“Besides, eating at the canteen is not only a much more sustainable approach, but also allows you connect more with your surroundings and people around you, which can promote a sense of belonging and create a more vibrant community culture.

“It also has a positive impact on your diet and health, because when you eat together with other people, you’ll be more conscious about what you eat and how much you eat,” he says.

The initiative is launched and organised by the Design School Sustainability Steering Group.

By Yi Qian