Seven MammaTyper® Studies Published in SGBCC

Studies add further evidence of clinical utilities of MammaTyper® in breast cancer subtyping and precision medicine

BERLIN, CHINA, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech GmbH announces that in the 19th St. Gallen Breast Cancer Conference European Breast Cancer Conference (SGBCC) in Vienna, Austria from March 12 to 15, results from seven different studies on MammaTyper® were presented by leading experts and researchers. The seven studies presented are:

SGBCC #P026

Title: Prediction of response to anti-HER2 therapy using multigene assay;

Lead Investigator: Professor E. Rakha of Nottingham University Hospitals, UK;

The Breast 80S (2025) 103914, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.103914

SGBCC #P052

Title: Reproducibility of equivocal HER2 in situ hybridisation (ISH) results in invasive breast cancer, and correlation with HER2 mRNA expression as determined by Mammatyper®;

Lead Investigator: Professor J.A.M. Riggi from Cliniques universitaires Saint-Luc, Brussels, Belgium;

The Breast 80S (2025) 103935, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.103935

SGBCC #P076

Title: Evaluation of intrinsic molecular subtyping in breast cancer and comparison with the results of the routine immunohistochemical study: The SUBMARIN Study;

Lead Investigator: Professor L. Bernet Vegue from Ribera Salud, Elche, Spain;

The Breast 80S (2025) 103947, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.103947

SGBCC #P080

Title: Breast molecular subtyping by MammaTyper® (MMT®): comparison with routine immunohistochemical analysis;

Lead Investigator: Professor F. Godey of Eugene Marquis Cancer, Rennes, France;

The Breast 80S (2025) 103950, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.103950

SGBCC #P081

Title: Comparative Analysis of MammaTyper® and Conventional Immunohistochemistry in Breast Cancer: Concordance and Clinical Implications;

Lead Investigator: Velasco, I. Unrdanibia from IRB Lleida, Spain;

The Breast 80S (2025) 103951, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.103951

SGBCC #P089

Title: MammaTyper test as a predictive biomarker of neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy response in patients with estrogenreceptor (ER) low HER2 negative breast cancer;

Lead Investigator: Professor P.E. Hall of Queen Mary University and Barts Cancer Institute, London, United Kingdom;

The Breast 80S (2025) 103958, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.103958

SGBCC #P208

Title: Use of MammaTyper® in predicting response to neoadjuvant therapy in HER2-positive breast cancer;

Lead Investigator: Professor C. Scatena from University of Pisa and Pisa University Hospital, Pisa, Italy;

The Breast 80S (2025) 104052, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.breast.2025.104052

“MammaTyper® has been published in more than two dozen scientific publications. The studies presented in this year’s St. Gallen Conference add further evidence and support for the superior performance and clinical benefits of the MammaTyper® assay in breast cancer subtyping and precision medicine,” said Richard Hughes, Commercial Director at Cerca Biotech.

About MammaTyper®

MammaTyper® is an innovative assay for the quantitative determination of the four key biomarkers used in the subtyping of breast cancer (Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR) and Ki-67). Applying sensitive and quantitative RT-qPCR techniques, it is a quick, accurate, reliable, and reproducible solution that enables medical professionals to accurately tailor treatment plans for the best chance of success. MammaTyper® is the only assay of its type on the market that is backed by extensive data and research. Further information on MammaTyper® is available at

https://cercabiotech.com/product/mammatyper/ .

About Cerca Biotech GmbH

Cerca Biotech is a Germany-based diagnostic company focused on bringing novel and innovative diagnostic products to the oncology and women’s health market. We strive to introduce the best tests to meet the unmet clinical needs at an affordable cost, with clinical accuracy and rapid results to the fore. Utilising a mixture of experienced distributions and some direct sales Cerca has a commercial reach from Germany through the Nordics and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, India and beyond. Our team comprises of highly experienced commercial, technical and clinical experts in the field of IVD, allowing rapid deployment of novel technologies with a ‘get it right first time’ strategy. Cerca Biotech is an affiliated subsidiary of Shuwen Biotech. For more information, please visit: www.cercabiotech.com.



For more information:

Richard Hughes, info@cercabiotech.com

