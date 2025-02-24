Publication Demonstrates Improved Prediction of Response to Anti-HER2 Therapy Using MammaTyper®

MammaTyper® Identified HER2-positive Patients with Greater Accuracy than Immunohistochemistry

With MammaTyper® we offer a new tool to better determine HER2 status and potentially improve the outcomes of anti-HER2 therapies.” — Richard Hughes, Cerca Biotech’s Commercial Director

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech., a Germany-based diagnostics company, announces the publication of a study highlighting the use of MammaTyper® in the prediction of response to anti-HER2 therapy in breast cancer.

MammaTyper®, a molecular diagnostic test from Cerca Biotech, is a RT-qPCR test for quantitative determination of the mRNA expression of four key biomarkers (ER, PR, HER2, and Ki-67) used in the subtyping of breast cancer. Molecular subtyping is essential for accurate treatment decisions and provides an indication of prognosis.

This recent study was published in Modern Pathology which is the official publication of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology. The study demonstrated that MammaTyper® identified HER2-positive patients with greater accuracy than Immunohistochemistry improving the prediction of response to anti-HER2 therapy.

The study was conducted at the University of Nottingham and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, led by Professor Emad Rakha and Dr. Nehal Atallah. "In our study, we aimed to evaluate the accuracy of the MammaTyper® assay in predicting the response of HER2-positive patients to therapy. This is important because HER2-positive breast cancer (BC), which constitutes 13% to 15% of all breast cancer cases, often shows variable response to anti-HER2 therapies," said Dr. Atallah.

Mr. Richard Hughes, Commercial Director of Cerca Biotech, stated, “This study supports our mission to drive innovations in precision medicine in breast cancer . With MammaTyper® we offer a new tool to better determine HER2 status and potentially improve the outcomes of anti-HER2 therapies.”

About Cerca Biotech

Cerca Biotech is a diagnostic company based in Germany focused on bringing novel and innovative diagnostic products to the oncology and women’s health market. We strive to introduce the best tests to meet the unmet clinical needs at an affordable cost, with clinical accuracy and rapid results as our focus. Utilising a combination of experienced distributors and direct sales Cerca Biotech has a commercial reach from Germany through the Nordics and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Our team comprises of highly experienced commercial, technical and clinical experts in the field of IVD, allowing rapid deployment of novel technologies with a ‘get it right first time’ strategy.

1. Atallah, N., Makhlouf, S., Li, X. M., Zhang, Y., Mongan, N. P., & Rakha, E. (2025). Prediction of response to anti-HER2 therapy using a multigene assay. Modern Pathology, Volume 38, Issue 4, 100713, April 2025. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.modpat.2025.100713

For more information

Visit the company website at www.cercabiotech.com, or contact info@cercabiotech.com

