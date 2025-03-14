Submit Release
CINNAMON HAKURAA HURAA MALDIVES NAMED AMONG THE TOP 100 HOTELS BY TUI

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Water bungalows

Delectable seafood offerings paired with fine wine

Breathtaking excursions available at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

Rejuvenation in Paradise

MALDIVES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism groups. Out of 14,000 hotels evaluated globally, only 100 have earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. The recognition precedes the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place on 03 March in Germany, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the finest in hospitality.

Among the 05 Maldivian resorts featured in the Top 100, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives stands out to the brand’s commitment to crafting extraordinary guest experiences. Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, expressed his thoughts on this recognition: “Being named among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI is a moment of immense pride for our team. It reflects our unwavering dedication, exceptional service, thoughtful hospitality, and a deep connection to the beauty of the Maldives. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and creating lasting memories for our guests.”

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a sanctuary of elegance located in the unspoiled Meemu Atoll, offering a serene retreat amidst clear blue waters and white sandy beaches. Among its most distinctive features is the Platinum Island, an exclusive adults-only haven that offers a heightened level of privacy, sophisticated luxury, and an intimate escape tailored for couples and honeymooners.

The resorts offer an array of curated experiences, from snorkelling excursions and dolphin watching to rejuvenating spa treatments at Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in diverse culinary delights with King Crab, the resort’s signature seafood restaurant, presents an exquisite selection of fish, shellfish, and crustaceans, prepared with flavours inspired by Continental and Southeast Asian cuisine.

For those looking to elevate their travel experiences, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to become a part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Through DISCOVERY, members can unlock exclusive benefits, personalised rewards, and unforgettable experiences across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and a network of partner properties worldwide.

For more information or to plan your stay at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.

