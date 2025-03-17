Rufus Labs Launches WorkHero Universe: A Unified Hub for Warehouse KPIs and System Integrations

Rufus WorkHero Universe: Unite Your Warehouse Data

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rufus Labs , the leader in intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics, proudly announces the launch of WorkHero Universe , a powerful new software offering that empowers warehouses to seamlessly connect external data sources into their WorkHero dashboard. This innovation provides customers with a unified view of key performance indicators (KPIs) across Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, and other essential warehouse systems.Streamlining Data, Empowering DecisionsWorkHero Universe transforms fragmented warehouse data into actionable insights by consolidating performance metrics from multiple systems into one intuitive dashboard. This seamless integration allows warehouse operators and managers to make faster, more informed decisions that drive productivity and operational efficiency."WorkHero Universe is a game-changer for modern warehouses," said Gabe Grifoni, CEO of Rufus Labs. "Our customers now have the power to unify data from multiple systems, gain deeper visibility into their operations, and ultimately achieve greater efficiency across their supply chain."Comprehensive KPI TrackingWith WorkHero Universe, customers can track a wide range of critical KPIs across their WorkHero and WMS data, including:- Scans: Monitor real-time scan activity to ensure efficient inventory movement.- Pick Rate: Measure how quickly orders are picked and packed.- Orders Fulfilled: Gain visibility into daily, weekly, and monthly order fulfillment rates.- Returns: Track the volume and reasons for returns to identify trends and areas for improvement.- Cost per Pick: Understand the operational cost associated with each pick.- Time Spent on Tasks: Analyze task-specific time metrics across all warehouse activities, including kitting, putaway, cleanup, and more.- Distance: Measure time and distance for pick tasks, allowing warehouse operations to monitor, adjust, and streamline pick flows.Premier Partnerships at LaunchRufus Labs is excited to debut WorkHero Universe with premiere launch partners Packiyo, Logiwa, Deposco, and support for Homegrown WMS systems, enabling customers to instantly connect their systems and visualize unified KPIs.Nicholas Daniel-Richards, CEO of Packiyo, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, ”We're super excited and continuing our close partnership with Rufus Labs as we’re both committed to making sure we bring best-in-class hardware, software and cutting-edge AI tools to help great warehouses achieve fulfillment efficiency. By combining Packiyo’s smart warehouse management with Rufus’ AI-powered automation software and devices, we’re empowering warehouses to move faster, work smarter, and scale seamlessly.”Expanding Integrations AheadThe innovation doesn't stop there. In the coming months, WorkHero Universe will expand its integration capabilities to include BullsEye Computing, LaceUp Solutions, Supply Point Lockers, Drones, AMRs, and others. This ensures that warehouses using diverse technologies will benefit from WorkHero Universe's powerful data unification.Experience WorkHero Universe at ProMat 2025 Rufus Labs is excited to announce that WorkHero Universe will officially debut at the ProMat trade show in Chicago, the premier event for supply chain and logistics innovation. Attendees can experience a hands-on demo of WorkHero Universe at booth S2975, where they’ll see how it unifies warehouse KPIs and drives operational efficiency.About Rufus LabsRufus Labs is revolutionizing the supply chain industry with intelligent workforce analytics, wearable technology, and connected software solutions. The WorkHero platform helps warehouses optimize operations, increase efficiency, and empower operations managers and workers with real-time insights.For more information about WorkHero Universe, to schedule a demo, or to learn more about its launch at ProMat 2025, please visit www.getrufus.com or contact Enterprise@rufuslabs.com.

