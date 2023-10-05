Rufus Labs and Packiyo Announce Revolutionary Partnership to Transform Warehouse Optimization and Human Automation
Bringing together leading wearable barcode scanning technology and a premier warehouse management system to supercharge warehouse operations.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Rufus Labs, the pioneering force behind the Rufus WorkHero wearable barcode scanner platform, and Packiyo, a best-in-class warehouse management system (WMS) provider, have announced a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration promises warehouses an all-in-one solution to enhance pick rates, reduce labor costs, and optimize overall operations in the 3PL & E-commerce fulfillment industry.
With Packiyo and Rufus WorkHero, businesses will have access to a singular monthly subscription model that integrates both systems seamlessly. Warehouses can now leverage an unparalleled combination of wearable barcode scanning technology, labor analytics, mobile device management, and an advanced WMS platform.
“Packiyo and WorkHero together provide everything a warehousing customer needs to accelerate pick rates by 2X with a seamless solution. We bring warehouses from paper, or an outdated WMS, to automation in a matter of weeks, and customers are thrilled. A big reason this partnership works so well is both brands’ healthy obsession with customers and building great, easy-to-use products.” - Gabe Grifoni, CEO, Rufus Labs.
"Partnering with Gabe and the team at Rufus WorkHero is a no brainer. Now we can offer a tried and tested solution that improves mobile workers productivity, reduces costs and delivers higher pick & pack accuracy while simplifying device management." - Nicholas Daniel-Richards, CEO, Packiyo.
**About Packiyo**
Packiyo is a modern, intuitive, and robust WMS platform that is certified to work effortlessly with Rufus WorkHero’s barcode scanning platform. Designed to serve brands and 3PLs, Packiyo ensures rapid, precise fulfillment and inventory accuracy, making it a trusted solution for a multitude of supply chain challenges. To explore more about Rufus WorkHero and its capabilities, please visit (https://www.packiyo.com).
At Packiyo, we continue to build on our experience in the warehouse and fulfillment industry by delivering a cloud based WMS solution that’s designed to simplify day to day inventory, shipping and returns operations for fulfillment warehouses large and small. We realize the better WMS solution is not just software, it’s also easy to use and reliable hardware.
**About Rufus WorkHero**
Rufus WorkHero is the foremost connected operator platform for warehouse and logistics teams, leveraging machine learning and deep analytics. Equipped with workforce labor intelligence dashboard, wearable barcode scanning technology, and 24/7 support, WorkHero stands out as the go-to scanning solution for warehousing and fulfillment. Furthermore, its potential to replace conventional scanning technology without any capital expenditure, alongside an ability to amplify pick speeds by up to 2X, marks a transformative step in warehouse operations.
WorkHero grants organizations a novel insight into worker labor metrics, bridging the gap between scan and non-scan labor task metrics. To explore more about Rufus WorkHero and its capabilities, please visit (http://www.getrufus.com).
As warehouse demands evolve, the integration of Rufus WorkHero and Packiyo promises an efficient, innovative, and economical solution for businesses. By converging the strengths of both platforms, warehouses can look forward to a new era of streamlined operations, empowered workers, and elevated performance metrics.
