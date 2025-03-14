Winners announced at the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in retail banking

Logo

At a gala event in Singapore last night, the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025 honoured outstanding achievements in retail banking

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th edition of the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards concluded last night in Singapore, celebrating the most transformative and forward-thinking achievements in retail banking across Asia Pacific. Recognising outstanding innovation, digital excellence and customer-centric strategies, the awards highlighted the institutions and individuals shaping the future of financial services in the region.

The most prestigious accolades of the evening—the Asia Trailblazer of the Year 2025 awards—were presented to:

• Lito Villanueva, RCBC (Individual Award) – Honoured for his visionary leadership and pioneering efforts in advancing digital and inclusive banking solutions.

• United Overseas Bank (UOB) (Institution Award) – Recognised for its market-leading digital transformation initiatives and seamless cross-border banking connectivity.

This year’s winners demonstrated key industry trends, including AI-driven hyper-personalisation, cross-border banking innovations, financial inclusion and sustainability-focused banking models. Many submissions reflected banks’ increasing investment in fintech partnerships, the expansion of seamless digital ecosystems and the evolution of embedded finance solutions to meet the needs of APAC’s rapidly growing digital economy.

Recognising the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners, MEED’s Banking & Finance Editor, Sarah Rizvi, said: "This year’s winners set new benchmarks for excellence, showcasing how innovation is redefining the future of retail banking in Asia. From AI-powered personalisation to cross-border digital banking, the industry has made remarkable strides in meeting evolving customer expectations. The quality of submissions this year highlights the sector’s dedication to driving financial inclusion and creating seamless, customer-centric experiences. Congratulations to all the winners for leading the way in this transformative journey.”

The awards ceremony provided a platform for industry leaders to connect, reflect on key trends, and celebrate achievements that are shaping the future of banking in Asia.

"The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025 brought together the best minds in retail banking for an evening of recognition and celebration” said Sonia Kerrigan, Senior Commercial Director, MEED.

“This event not only honours outstanding achievements but also fosters dialogue on the future of financial services in Asia. It was inspiring to witness industry leaders coming together to share insights and celebrate innovation in banking. We look forward to seeing how these trailblazers continue to shape the industry in the coming years."

The awards ceremony also honoured excellence across multiple categories, including digital banking, product innovation, customer experience and sustainable finance, reflecting the sector’s continued evolution in response to shifting consumer needs and technological advancements.

For the full list of winners and highlights from the event, visit https://events.meed.com/event/rbiasiatrailblazerawards/#award-winners

Legal Disclaimer:

