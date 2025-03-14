Submit Release
White House withdraws nomination for CDC director; Senate committee advances NIH, FDA picks

The White House March 13 withdrew the nomination of former Republican congressman Dave Weldon for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions advanced the nominations of Jay Bhattacharya for director of the National Institutes of Health and Marty Makary for commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Both nominees will next be considered by a full Senate vote.

