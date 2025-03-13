Maryland Farm & Harvest Visits Locations in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Charles, and Prince George’s Counties During March 18 Episode

March 13, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 13, 2025) – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, currently in its 12th season, will feature farms and locations in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Charles, and Prince George’s counties during an episode premiering on Tuesday, March 18. A preview can be found on the series’ webpage at mpt.org/farm.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Episodes are also available to view live and on demand using the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at Church View Farm in Millersville (Anne Arundel County), the March 18 episode features the following stories:

R F Warner Sons Grain Mill (Carroll County) – R F Warner Sons, Inc. in Lineboro has been mixing grain, vegetables, and vitamins into livestock feed for more than 90 years. Today, Allen and his wife Kate are the third generation of Warners to run the mill. Through conversations with the couple and their customers, viewers discover how the Warners’ commitment to quality and service has sustained the local mill and served its community for nearly a century. Allen and Kate are at a time in their lives when they’d like to see the mill continue with or without them at the helm. After all, they live across the street.



Knightongale Farm Soybean Harvest & Agritourism (Anne Arundel County) – Between autumn colors, apple cider, and plenty of pumpkins, the fall season in Maryland is full of fun experiences. For 20 years, Joel Greenwell, Sr. of Knightongale Farm in Harwood has been a prime purveyor of these things and more during his annual Farm Festival. Over the years, the festival has grown from a small side hustle into a big business that’s essential for sustaining the 90-acre working farm and supporting local community initiatives, even as it coincides with the fall harvest. Joel’s experience serves as a shining example of a growing trend in farming and agrotourism.



Farm to Skillet: Chef Shalia Coburn (Charles and Prince George’s counties) – Preparing for a private dinner party, personal chef Shalia Coburn of Chef B Meals picks up pasture-raised beef and lamb at Zekiah Farms in Waldorf before finding fresh seasonal produce at Miller Farms in Clinton. Back in her kitchen, Coburn prepares a hanger steak dish with green beans, kale, and sweet potatoes. The recipe will be available to download at mpt.org/farm.



More than 19 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on the statewide public TV network since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to more than 500 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its 11-plus season run, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Encore broadcasts of Maryland Farm & Harvest air on MPT-HD on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Past episodes can be viewed on the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured.

Audiences are invited to engage with the series on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; MARBIDCO; a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Specialty Crop Block Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Maryland Farm Bureau; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation; and by the citizens of Baltimore County.

# # #