Goodera Launches 20+ Innovations in Employee Volunteering at the Global Volunteering Summit 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Volunteering Summit (GVS25), hosted by Goodera on February 26-27, brought together social impact leaders from the world’s biggest corporations to explore the evolving landscape of corporate volunteering. With over 200 attendees and insights from 30+ speakers—including leaders from IBM, Amazon, JPMorganChase, ServiceNow Ford, Adobe, and more—the summit provided a platform to exchange ideas and strategies to scale volunteering.A major announcement at the summit was the partnership between Goodera and Benevity during a session featuring Abhishek Humbad (Founder and CEO, Goodera) and Candace Worley (Chief Product Officer, Benevity). This partnership enables seamless integration between Benevity’s platform and Goodera’s volunteer experiences, providing companies with a unified approach to scale purpose-driven employee engagement. The partnership is live, and additional technical enhancements will be launched by the end of 2025.GVS’25 also introduced several groundbreaking innovations in employee volunteering, designed to help organizations scale their efforts effectively. Among the key innovations introduced at GVS’25 were:The Industry’s Most Comprehensive Volunteering Portfolio, from 15-Minute to 15-Week OpportunitiesAs corporate volunteering programs evolve, organizations must offer a wide range of volunteering opportunities as per employee preferences to drive greater participation. Recognizing this shift, Goodera introduced a more diverse and inclusive Volunteering Portfolio, ensuring organizations can integrate volunteering for every moment in the year, for every business goal and for every employee's needs. Goodera showcased a wide range of volunteering experiences for time duration ranging from 15-mins to 15-months.‘SkillsPlus’, a newly launched volunteering category, unlocks AI-enabled skills-based volunteering opportunities across areas like Marketing, Finance, Tech etc., making it easier for employees to contribute their expertise where it matters most. For companies looking to engage employees’ families, ‘Juniors' offers immersive activities designed for children, perfect for events like ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day’. Leadership volunteering also took center stage with ‘ICONS’, a high-touch, curated experience for senior executives.Meanwhile, organizations hosting large conferences can now seamlessly integrate volunteering through ‘VolCon,’ ensuring social responsibility is embedded within event agendas. And to drive long-term, collective impact, ‘Missions’ curates structured programs focusing on sustained engagement around pressing social challenges.A Robust & Sophisticated Infrastructure to Scale Volunteering ProgramsAs corporate volunteering scales, so do the complexities of execution. Companies often face challenges in event planning, nonprofit coordination, compliance, and tracking impact at scale. To address these barriers, Goodera introduced key volunteering infrastructure solutions that make it effortless for social impact teams and volunteer champions to plan, execute, and measure their programs.‘Goodera Assured’ ensures every volunteering experience meets 100+ quality checks, guaranteeing a reliable and impactful event. ‘Champion Project Management Office,’ a 24/7 support system powered by Goodera’s Regional Social Impact Managers, simplifies logistics and increases volunteer participation. Seamless API integrations with leading giving platforms allow companies to effortlessly browse, book, and track events. To improve participation tracking, Goodera unveiled an ‘Attendance Capture’ feature, offering accurate volunteer engagement records that help organizations track attendance with ease.Goodera Knowledge Center to Curate Volunteering Programs as per Organizational NeedsBeyond execution, the key to sustainable corporate volunteering lies in strategy, governance, and knowledge-sharing. To support this, Goodera launched the Goodera Knowledge Center, a dedicated hub designed to help organizations develop, optimize, and scale their volunteering programs.Goodera introduced an ‘Expert Network’ — a panel of 10 industry veterans with over 200+ years of collective experience in corporate volunteering management. ‘Knowledge Workshops’, a series of expert-led consulting sessions, were introduced to help organizations set targets for their program and co-create an Annual Volunteering Plan, in collaboration with Goodera experts. The summit also featured the release of Goodera’s 2025 Volunteering Quotient (VQ) Report, a comprehensive analysis of audited ESG reports from 222 companies. The findings revealed a 25% year-over-year growth in workforce participation, highlighting the growing emphasis companies are placing on structured and impactful employee volunteering programs.Another key highlight of the summit was Global Volunteering Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions towards employee volunteering across 12 categories. These awards honored organizations and leaders who are setting new benchmarks in volunteering, inspiring broader participation, and driving sustained impact in their communities.“The conversations and collaborations at GVS25 reinforced the power of collective action,” said Goodera CEO Abhishek Humbad. “As the corporate volunteering landscape continues to expand, Goodera remains committed to empowering organizations with the content, infrastructure, and knowledge to drive meaningful impact at scale. Our mission is to make volunteering accessible, engaging, and impactful for every employee on the planet.”For more information about Goodera and the Global Volunteering Summit, visit https://www.goodera.com/gvs-25 About GooderaGoodera executes hosted volunteering experiences that are accessible, engaging, and impactful for the world’s leading organizations like IBM, Airbnb, ServiceNow, Visa, and Target – 65 of our 500+ customers are Fortune 500 companies. We power on-demand volunteering experiences—hosted by our ambassadors for your employees—across 1000+ cities in 100+ countries worldwide. We embrace action on social causes that align with SDGs with tailored in-person, virtual, and hybrid volunteering programs designed to bring people and purpose together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.