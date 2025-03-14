Call for Papers on Glacial Melt

Description

Glaciers are a source of water for drinking, irrigation, and energy for billions across Asia. But climate change is accelerating glacial retreat with far-reaching, differentiated impacts across the continent’s mountainous regions, arid and semi-arid areas, and monsoonal locations. In response to this alarming rate of glacial disappearance, the UN General Assembly has declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation (IYGP). Recently, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched two initiatives: the Building Adaptation and Resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalayas (BARHKH) initiative, which aims to mitigate climate change-driven mountain hazards in the HKH region, and the Glaciers to Farms program, which promotes sustainable water use and food security in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan amid the catastrophic impacts of accelerated glacial melt due to climate change.

However, the economic analysis of glacial melt is lacking. To bridge this gap and to contribute to the objectives of the IYGP 2025 and the above ADB projects, we invite submissions that offer evidence-based recommendations to address glacial melt (or broader changes in the mountain cryosphere, snowmelt, or permafrost). The aim is to reduce risks for existing communities and infrastructure, support the design and planning of disaster-resilient projects, build capacity, foster collaboration for disaster risk management, and establish systems to finance disaster-resilient projects and responses. The focus should be on actions and solutions that are inclusive, practical, scalable, and durable. While papers with a global dimension are welcome, those with a focus on or implications for Asia and the Pacific are particularly desirable.

Topics

Suggested topics include, but are not limited to:

Economic impacts of glacial melt

Exposure of infrastructure to glacial melt

Investment needs in adaptation due to glacial melt

Cost-effectiveness of measures addressing glacial melt

Social impacts of glacial melt on local communities

Cost-effectiveness of technological innovations for monitoring and mitigating glacial melt

Policy frameworks and governance for managing glacial melt

Economic impacts of glacial melt on biodiversity and ecosystems

Case studies of successful glacial melt adaptation strategies

Submission guidance

Abstracts should be submitted in MS-Word or pdf format using English Language

Submissions must include the following: Title and abstract of 150 words All author’s name, position, affiliation, and email address Description of the research objective, motivation, and original contribution(s) Methodology and data Analysis and discussion of results (optional to include in the extended abstract) (Expected) implications and policy recommendations

Add a statement that the submission is unpublished and original and not under consideration for publication elsewhere. Or give details if otherwise. Preference will be given to submissions that are unpublished and original and not under consideration for publication elsewhere.

Organizing committee

Dina Azhgaliyeva, Senior Economist (Climate Change), ADB (Philippines)

Kathleen Anne C. Coballes, Climate Change Specialist, ADB (Philippines)

Chris J. Dickinson, Senior Climate Change Specialist, ADB (Philippines)

Avani Dixit, Senior Climate Change Officer, ADB (Nepal)

Lance W. Gore, Principal Water Resources Specialist, ADB (Philippines)

Declan F. Magee, Principal Economist, ADB (Philippines)

Craig Parsons, Professor, Yokohama National University (Japan)

Yasmin Siddiqi, Director, ADB (Philippines)

Important dates

Authors should submit an extended abstract of at least 1,000 words (submission of draft papers is encouraged), via email to all: Jasmin S. Sibal; Roslyn S. Perez; Dina Azhgaliyeva with a subject line: “Call For Papers on Glacial Melt” by 15 April 2025 .

. Authors of selected abstracts will be notified before 15 May 2025.

Authors of selected abstracts should submit draft papers of at least 4,000 words by 15 July 2024.

Authors of selected draft papers will be notified before 15 August 2025.

Selected draft papers to be presented at the ADB Session on Glacial Melt at the 20th International Convention of the East Asian Economic Association (EAEA) on 8-9 November 2025, Manila, Philippines.

Additionally, invited authors may have the opportunity to present at the ADB in Manila before or after the conference for a more in-depth discussion (TBC).

Full papers of around 8,000 words by 15 December 2025 for consideration for publication at ADB Working Paper series.

Funding

For one author per selected draft paper who are citizens of Asian Development Bank member economies the following will be provided:

travel, accommodation and conference registration fee to present paper at the above event. All paper presenters must also serve as discussant for another paper from this session to be assigned by the Committee.

an honorarium of $5,000 will be paid to the corresponding author upon approval of all deliverables.

Event organizers / partners