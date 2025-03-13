I-80 Fatal Crash (Tooele County)

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at approximately 9:58 pm, a Blue Semi truck pulling a box trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 in the area of mile marker 78. There are High winds in the area and it possible the semi blew over on its side in the median from the wind. The Semi was the only vehicle involved. The male driver sustained fatal injuries and the female passenger was transported by ground in serious condition. The left lane was closed for several hours during the investigation.

