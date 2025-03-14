Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in San Augustine County, Texas

DENTON, Texas – Preliminary flood risk information and updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review in San Augustine County, Texas. Residents and business owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.

The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community residents can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the 90-day appeal and comment period.

The 90-day appeal and comment period will begin on or around March 13, 2025.

Appeals and comments may be submitted through June 11, 2025, for:

The city of San Augustine; the town of Broaddus; and the unincorporated areas of San Augustine County

Residents may submit an appeal if they consider modeling or data used to create the map to be technically or scientifically incorrect.

An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.

The next step in the mapping process is to resolve all comments and appeals. Once these are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.

To review the preliminary maps or submit appeals and comments, visit your local floodplain administrator (FPA). A FEMA Map Specialist can identify your community FPA. Specialists are available by telephone at 877-FEMA-MAP (877-336-2627) or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

The preliminary maps may also be viewed online:

For more information about the flood maps:

There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting floodsmart.gov.