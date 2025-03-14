MARI LOU’S FINE JEWELRY TO CLOSE ORLAND PARK STORE

Discover Stunning Deals at Their Huge Store Closing Sale Event!

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s the end of an era! After over 45 unforgettable years of serving Orland Park and the surrounding communities, Mari Lou’s Fine Jewelry has lost their lease and is closing its doors at Orland Park Crossing.Starting March 11th, you’re invited to Mari Lou’s to enjoy sparkling deals up to 70% OFF storewide! Find once-in-a-lifetime prices on designer finds, luxury gifts and fine jewelry including gold, diamonds, engagement rings, gemstones and more.In 1979, founder Mari Lou embarked on a shining entrepreneurial journey, laying the foundation for a distinguished fine jewelry enterprise. Her venture blossomed into a family business when her daughter Diana and son, Donald, joined her in the early 1990’s in Lakeview Plaza. Diana became the second-generation owner of the business in 2015 when they designed and built a new store at Orland Park Crossing.Over the years, Mari Lou’s has become known for exceeding customers expectations in service, diamond and gemstone jewelry selections, and custom design. Creating lasting memories for generations of Orland Park-area families.“It has been an incredible honor to serve our clients from special events to meaningful milestones, we will always be deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built along the way and for the trust our clients have placed in us over the years,” said Diana. She remains optimistic about this new chapter and would like to assure Mari Lou’s valued clients that their team is exploring new opportunities to continue to serve them in innovative and meaningful ways.In the meantime, … Everything Must Go! Please visit Mari Lou’s Fine Jewelry at 14225 S. 95th Avenue, Unit 406 to honor the end of this chapter alongside the Mari Lou’s team and enjoy storewide savings of up to 70% off. At these incredible prices, inventory will sell out quickly, so don’t wait! The sale starts March 11th, 2025.Mari Lou’s has been closely involved in the community since its inception, supporting organizations like the Crisis Center for South Suburbia, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, My Joyful Heart, South Suburban Family Shelter, and Together We Cope.Address:Mari Lou’s Fine Jewelry14225 S. 95th Avenue, Unit 406Orland Park, IL 60462(708) 403-2446Hours:Mon – Fri: 10am-6pmSaturday: 10am-4pmSunday: Closed

