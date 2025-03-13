March 13th is Know Your Well Day

By Kimberly Mazza

CHEYENNE – To honor the vital role of groundwater for Wyoming residents and in support of the National Groundwater Association’s “Groundwater Awareness Week,” the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Water Quality Division (WQD) has declared March 13th as “Know Your Well Day.” This initiative is part of a DEQ program designed to provide essential information to private well-owners.

“When you own a private well, maintaining it is your responsibility. Additionally, the only way to know the quality of your well water is to test it. The DEQ’s role is to offer resources and information to help well owners properly maintain and test their wells,” said Wylee Rizzitello, DEQ Groundwater Section Project Manager for the Know Your Well Program.

With over 53,000 private wells in Wyoming, a significant portion of the state’s population depends on groundwater for their drinking water supply. Since no state or federal agency regulates the water quality of private wells, it’s essential for well owners to regularly inspect, maintain, and sample their wells, while also being aware of nearby threats to groundwater on their property.

Water quality can vary significantly throughout the state, influenced by natural elements like sulfates, sodium, total dissolved solids, and iron. The Wyoming Water Quality Rules and Regulations, Chapter 8, Table 1, outlines the constituents used to classify groundwater for suitability in various uses. In addition, practices such as waste disposal, land use, spills, and leaks can impact groundwater quality.

Rizzitello emphasized that the DEQ will be sharing valuable information through social media posts from March 10-16. “The Know Your Well Program aims to reach as many private well owners as possible through various mediums. We encourage the public to engage with these informative and fun posts,” she said.

For more details on drinking water wells, common contaminants, well testing, and other groundwater-related resources, visit the DEQ’s “Know Your Well” website at www.knowyourwell.org.