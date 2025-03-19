FLEOA Announces Settlement in Lawsuit Against Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and State Police Superintendent

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is pleased to announce the successful resolution of its lawsuit against The State of Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General and The State of Rhode Island Superintendent of the State Police addressing the allegations of Rhode Island’s violation of the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act’s right to carry (“LEOSA”). This settlement marks an important victory for federal law enforcement officers vindicating their LEOSA rights in the State of Rhode Island.The lawsuit, which was filed to challenge policies that infringed upon LEOSA rights afforded to federal officers, was pursued to ensure that those who uphold and enforce the law are treated with the same fairness and legal respect they provide to the public. After extensive discussions, FLEOA and The State of Rhode Island / Office of the Attorney General reached a mutually agreeable settlement that we believe reaffirms the LEOSA protections and rights of retired and active federal law enforcement officers without the need to obtain a specific Rhode Island firearms carry permit.“This settlement underscores the importance of recognizing and respecting the LEOSA rights for all retired and active federal law enforcement officers in the State of Rhode Island and across the country,” said Mat Silverman, President of FLEOA. “We pursued this legal action to stand up for our members and to ensure that they are not subject to undue restrictions while protecting themselves, their families, and others.”Silverman also extended special recognition to Larry Cosme, FLEOA Immediate Past President, and Theresa Murray, FLEOA Rhode Island Chapter President, for their leadership in spearheading this fight. “Larry Cosme and Theresa Murray were relentless in their advocacy and dedication to this case,” Silverman said. “Their leadership and commitment ensured that we held The State of Rhode Island / Office of the Attorney General accountable and ultimately safeguarded the rights of federal law enforcement officers. On behalf of all our members, I extend my deepest gratitude for their tireless efforts.”FLEOA was represented in this matter by attorneys Nicholas C. Harbist and Michael Darbee of Blank Rome LLP, along with Stephen M. Prignano of McIntyre Tate LLP. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in achieving this favorable outcome. FLEOA extends its sincere gratitude to its legal team for their outstanding efforts and unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of federal law enforcement officers.While the specific details of the settlement remain confidential, FLEOA remains committed to advocating for the rights of its members and will continue to challenge policies or actions that impede their ability to effectively protect themselves under federal laws. This outcome reaffirms FLEOA’s dedication to protecting those who protect America.For media inquiries, please contact:Larry CosmeImmediate Past PresidentFederal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA)973-449-5733FLEOA.ICE@gmail.comLegal Contact Info:Nicholas C. Harbist | BLANKROME300 Carnegie Center | Suite 220 | Princeton, NJ 08540O: 609.750.2991 / Cell:609-744-9602 / F: 609.897.7442 | harbist@blankrome.comCase 1:24-cv-00459###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

