H.R. 1000, Providing Individuals Various Opportunities for Technical Training to Build a Skills-Based Cyber Workforce Act of 2025

H.R. 1000 would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide scholarships to students participating in two-year cybersecurity degree programs. The bill also would direct CISA to conduct cybersecurity exercises, such as laboratory tests and hackathon competitions, for participating students. As a condition of the scholarships, recipients would commit to serve in a federal, state, or local cybersecurity position for at least two years after they complete their degree or certificate or repay the scholarship costs should they fail to do so.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 050 (national defense). Implementing the bill would cost $68 million over the 2025-2030 period, CBO estimates; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 1000 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Cyber Scholarships Estimated Authorization 0 0 3 7 15 15 40 Estimated Outlays 0 0 3 7 15 15 40 Security Clearances Estimated Authorization 0 0 1 3 5 5 14 Estimated Outlays 0 0 1 3 5 5 14 Program Management Office Estimated Authorization * 2 3 3 3 3 14 Estimated Outlays * 2 3 3 3 3 14 Total Changes Estimated Authorization * 2 7 13 23 23 68 Estimated Outlays * 2 7 13 23 23 68 * = between zero and $500,000.

Under H.R. 1000, CISA would pay for scholarship recipients’ tuition, lodging, laboratory fees, and other expenses. CBO anticipates that CISA would create the rules and procedures governing the scholarship program in 2026 and begin awarding scholarships in 2027. Using information from the Department of Education about the average costs of two-year degree programs, CBO estimates that CISA would spend about $15,000 per scholarship each year. The bill would require CISA to award 250 scholarships in the first year of the program and increase that over the next two years to provide 1,000 scholarships annually. CBO estimates that providing those scholarships would cost $40 million over the 2025‑2030 period.

H.R. 1000 also would require CISA to provide security clearances to scholarship recipients. On the basis of information from the Department of Defense, CBO estimates that each clearance would cost about $5,000 and that providing all recipients with clearances would cost $14 million over the 2025-2030 period.

CBO expects that a program management office would recruit scholarship applicants, distribute financial awards, conduct cyber exercises, coordinate with educational institutions, and satisfy the bill’s reporting requirements. Using information about the costs of similar efforts, CBO estimates that CISA would need three employees for that purpose. Compensation and operating expenses to oversee the program would cost $14 million over the 2025‑2030 period, CBO estimates.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.