Beverly Hills Real Estate Trends: New Listing at 329 South Roxbury Drive Reflects Market Shifts, Represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly listed estate in the Beverly Hills Flats south of Wilshire Boulevard is drawing attention to evolving market trends in the area. The property at 329 South Roxbury Drive, represented by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Inc., is priced at $8.495 million, reflecting an increase in home valuations south of Wilshire.

Historically, Beverly Hills Flats north of Wilshire has set the pricing benchmarks for the area, with properties south of Wilshire trading at lower price-per-square-foot valuations. However, recent market activity and buyer demand have contributed to increased interest and rising valuations in this southern section of the Flats.

“This listing reflects a growing recognition of the value and lifestyle offered in Beverly Hills south of Wilshire,” said Jimmy Heckenberg. “Buyers are seeing the same access to top-tier amenities, proximity to the Golden Triangle, and luxury real estate offerings that define Beverly Hills as a whole.”

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans approximately 4,466 square feet on a 7,649-square-foot lot and has been fully renovated with modern upgrades. The property features a chef’s kitchen with imported countertops and high-end appliances, a media room, and an open-concept living space designed for both entertainment and everyday living. The primary suite includes a large wardrobe room and spa-inspired en-suite bathroom, while each additional bedroom has been updated with modern finishes and enhanced lighting.

The outdoor space includes a private garden, pool, and spa, offering a secluded retreat within the city.

Located near Roxbury Park, luxury shopping, and fine dining, the listing highlights an evolving market where properties south of Wilshire are attracting increasing buyer interest.

The property is currently available for private showings.

