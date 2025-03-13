Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Chattanooga wildfire

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard is providing two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, to support wildfire response in the Chattanooga area. (Photo courtesy of the Tennessee National Guard)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.