CE calls for effort to turn ‘Two Sessions’ spirit into practical steps

MACAU, March 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today called for further effort to translate the spirit of the “Two Sessions” into concrete actions. He also urged continuous innovation to support Macao’s development, as Macao participated in, and contributed to, the country’s modernisation. In addition, Mr Sam urged greater contributions to build China as a strong nation and for the country’s great rejuvenation.

Mr Sam made the remarks today during a briefing in Macao to promote policies and aspirations outlined in the recently-concluded “Two Sessions” in Beijing, i.e., meetings of, respectively, the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Mr Sam said President Xi Jinping and the central authorities have overseen the overall situation with a sense of composure and unity, and have led the nation to forge ahead and overcome challenges, taking solid steps towards the country’s modernisation, and achieving extraordinary accomplishments. As the country further deepened comprehensive reforms and expanded high-level opening up, this would bring new development opportunities for Macao.

This year marked the conclusion of the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan and the initiation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, giving this year’s “Two Sessions” greater significance. During the “Two Sessions”, President Xi issued important directives on: implementing a new development philosophy; promoting high-quality development; social governance; and addressing significant issues in education, science and technology, and talent development.

Premier Li Qiang stated in the Report on the Work of the Government the support given for Macao’s economic development, improvement of local livelihoods, deepening of international exchanges, and better integration into the national development plan. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, while participating in a Macao delegation’s meeting during the “Two Sessions”, noted that Macao was facing a critical period for boosting economic development and growth, and urged Macao delegates to offer additional ideas on the topic. He also said he hoped Macao would actively participate in the development of the “Belt and Road” initiative through Macao’s “precise connector” mechanism, and its platform function serving China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The strong expectations and steadfast support from the central authorities for Macao’s development were inspiring and encouraging, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive raised six points of understanding in the context of the actual situation of Macao. First, the need firmly to implement President Xi’s important speeches delivered during his latest inspection of Macao, along with the central authorities’ decisions and deployments relating to the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), in a bid to open new avenues for development and for continuously creating new brilliance.

Second, is the need to deepen public administration reform, strengthen coordination, and enhance governance efficiency. Third, is the need to aim for greater integration between Macao and Hengqin and innovate in legal-system matters, as a breakthrough point to accelerate the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Fourth, is the need to strive for economic growth, enhance momentum, and plan for the long term, effectively promoting substantive achievements in relation to appropriate economic diversification. Fifth, is the need to uphold a people-centred approach, with a view to handling practically livelihood-related matters, and continuously improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. Sixth, is the need to consolidate and enhance Macao’s unique position and advantages, deepen international exchanges, demonstrate greater contributions on the international stage, and better integrate into serving overall the national development outlook.

Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee Mr Ho Hau Wah also delivered a speech at today’s briefing session.

Mr Ho said 2025 marked the conclusion of the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan, the initiation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, the beginning of a new-term MSAR Government, and the eighth Legislative Assembly Election would be held this year, making it a year filled with opportunities and challenges. It was essential to seize the opportunity presented by the 15th Five-Year Plan and prepare for the MSAR’s third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, further integrate into the national development agenda, and establish a greater number of long-term strategies for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. Mr Ho said he firmly believed that the current-term MSAR Government has a constructive development blueprint.

As representatives of the patriotic forces of Macao, Macao delegates to the NPC and members of various levels of the CPPCC need to elevate their political role, and maintain ideological unity with the MSAR Government, said Mr Ho. This served as the foundation for political consensus. Continuous communication, increased mutual trust, and the provision of constructive suggestions would be vital to the ongoing development of Macao. Mr Ho called on the patriotic forces to strengthen ideological guidance, unite as one, play a role in consolidating societal consensus, firmly support the Chief Executive and MSAR Government in law-based governance, and make new contributions to the great cause of “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

Mr Ho said MSAR Government must prioritise its actions in order to focus on reforms and establish a solid foundation for long-term development. The Government should avoid being overwhelmed by numerous demands that could lead to a situation where it could never fully satisfy the entire society. In this regard, patriotic forces should play a more proactive role.

During the session, the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, put forward three opinion points.

First, is the need to strengthen confidence in advancing China’s path to modernisation. Confidence stems from an increasingly solid foundation for the concept of stability, more powerful strides of progress, and the growing momentum of innovation.Second, is the need to gain a clear understanding of the current international and domestic situation. Historic opportunities should be seized; development trends should be followed.

Third, is the need to focus on practical implementation and the carrying out of tasks in an effective manner. There is a need to delve deep into studying the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches made during his inspection of Macao; and to shoulder the important mission of implementing “One country, two systems” in the new era. Opportunities should be seized, and tasks implemented earnestly, and a new chapter of high-quality development written for Macao. In this process, four key areas needed further attention: promotion of appropriate economic diversification; the steadfast upholding of national security and the overall stability of Macao; a focus on enhancing the MSAR Government’s governance capabilities and levels; and effort better to serve national development.

Mr Zheng expressed hope that attendees at the briefing would take the lead in promoting the spirit of the “Two Sessions”; implement the central authorities’ decisions and deployments; support the MSAR Government in law-based governance; and foster social consensus.