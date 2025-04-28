MGTO invites international buyers and delegates of travel agency associations at MITE to inspect tourism resources in Macao and Hengqin

MACAU, April 28 - Capitalizing on the opportunity brought by the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”), Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) invited hosted buyers from worldwide to join Macao community tours and a familiarization visit to Hengqin, offering them a window onto the tourism resources of Macao and Hengqin and the strengths of both destinations in synergy.

MITE buyers explore Macao and Hengqin on interesting tours

Two itineraries for community and nighttime sightseeing in Macao were tailored for the choice of hosted buyers joining MITE this year. The two tours took place before and during the latter half of MITE respectively, engaging a total of 178 participants. The itineraries covered a visit to the mega photo-spot installation “Flora Fête with Sanrio characters” in the northern district, the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro. They also experienced the harmonious color of cultural diversity that permeates the community at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, as well as a taste of culinary delights in St. Lawrence Market, besides a stroll around Taipa Village and Rua do Cunha at night. Industry participants were led to explore the hidden gems and businesses in local communities for a boost of the community economy.

In addition, over 30 hosted buyers visited Hengqin and attended the “Macao-Hengqin Discovery Quest: 2025 Summer Educational Travel Seminar” on 26 April, as well as inspected the MICE venues and hotel facilities at Zhuhai Chimelong Resort, among other attractions.

Delegates of overseas travel agency associations explore partnership opportunities

MGTO invited about 100 representatives of overseas travel agency associations from numerous countries and regions and the Hong Kong travel trade to join the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart at MITE, where they discussed business opportunities with tourism operators in Macao. During their stay in Macao, they also inspected different communities and experienced the rich breadth of tourism attractions. Some industry delegates also joined the “Macao-Hengqin Discovery Quest: 2025 Summer Educational Travel Seminar” and explored educational tourism resources and tourism facilities in Hengqin, which contributed to the concerted development of educational tourism in Macao and Hengqin.

Leveraging this international travel trade fair, MGTO arranged for industry delegates from worldwide to experience Macao’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” experiences and gain a clearer picture of Macao and Hengqin’s synergy of strengths and development potential, which will in turn propel multi-destination tourism development and widen the range of international visitor markets.