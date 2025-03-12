Submit Release
Tooele County Fatal Crash (Updated)

On Wednesday March 12, 2025, at around 1:10 pm, a blue 2019 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 101. For and unknown reason at this time, the driver of the Mustang drifted off the freeway to the left and struck the center cable barrier. Officers and medical arrived on scene and found the driver unresponsive and slumped over the center console. The 66-year-old male driver was extricated and life saving measures were attempted but it was ultimately unsuccessful and he died at the scene. I-80 in eastbound is reduced to a single lane causing extensive delays on the eastbound side as well as northbound SR-36. I-80 westbound is reduced to two lanes, however there are no delays for westbound travel at this time. The crash is being investigated as a potential medical episode. It is estimated that I-80 in both directions will be fully opened up around 4:30 pm.

Mustang Driver (Fatal): Elwin Dale Hitesman, Age: 66, From: West Valley, UT

Crashed Ford Mustang on I-80

