Peak 1031 Exchange, Inc. Welcomes Jay Peet as Vice President of Business Development
Jay Peet joins Peak 1031 Exchange as VP of Business Development, bringing 20+ years of expertise in tax-deferred exchanges and real estate transactions.
Throughout his career, Jay has advised clients on 1031 exchange strategies and has played a pivotal role in helping taxpayers defer capital gains taxes on over $1 billion in real property transactions. His extensive background includes working for the nation’s largest title insurance company, where he developed a keen ability to identify and resolve title issues, ensuring seamless transactions for buyers and sellers.
“Jay’s experience and deep understanding of 1031 exchanges make him an invaluable addition to Peak 1031 Exchange,” said Kevin M. Levine, Executive Vice President & Principal. “His track record of success in guiding investors, real estate professionals, CPAs, and attorneys through the complexities of tax-deferred exchanges aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier service and expertise to our clients. As we continue to grow, Jay’s leadership will play a crucial role in further strengthening our position as a trusted resource in the 1031 exchange industry.”
At Peak 1031 Exchange, Jay will focus on business development, client advisory, and educational outreach, helping investors structure simultaneous, delayed, reverse, built-to-suit, and combination 1031 exchanges in compliance with IRS safe harbor guidelines.
Jay’s addition underscores Peak 1031 Exchange’s ongoing commitment to excellence—ensuring that real estate investors receive expert guidance and personalized support as they navigate tax-deferral strategies.
For more information about Peak 1031 Exchange, Inc. and its 1031 exchange services, visit [www.peak1031exchange.com] or contact Jay Peet directly at (805) 234-4008 or jayp@peakexchange.com.
About Peak 1031 Exchange, Inc.
Peak 1031 Exchange, Inc. is a qualified intermediary specializing in IRS Section 1031 tax-deferred exchanges. With a team of industry veterans, the firm is dedicated to helping real estate investors maximize tax benefits, preserve wealth, and navigate complex exchange transactions with confidence.
