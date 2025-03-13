DNR shares tips for planning a summer camping trip at Minnesota state parks, recreation areas and forests (published March 13, 2025)

As Minnesotans prepare for the summer season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is sharing information to help campers plan their adventures.

“Spending time outdoors is a favorite Minnesota tradition, and camping is a popular activity in our state,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “Camping is a wonderful way to connect with nature, relax, unwind and making lasting memories with family and friends. To help people plan stress-free summer adventures, we’ve rounded up some of our best planning tips for camping trips. We can’t wait to welcome folks to Minnesota’s great outdoors this summer!”

Choose the right location

First, decide if camping in a state park, recreation area or forest is the best fit. The key differences are in amenities, programming and reservations.

While amenities and programming vary, generally, state parks and recreation areas offer facilities with showers, flush toilets, optional electric hook ups, rental equipment, visitor centers and naturalist-led programs. Campsites in state parks and recreation areas require reservations, and camping fees are paid at the time a reservation is made.

State forest campgrounds offer a more rustic camping experience with basic amenities. Forest camping is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, making it a great option for people who like to take last-minute camping trips. State forest camping fees are paid at the time of the trip. State forest camping fees are generally paid through DNR’s online payment option, once the visitor selects their site. This is the only payment option available at state forest campgrounds with good cell service. In locations with poor cell-service there is also a mail-in payment option.

State forests also offer dispersed camping which is camping outside of designated campgrounds and without amenities like restrooms, fire rings or picnic tables. It offers the most remote, rustic camping experience. To learn more about dispersed camping in state forests, visit the DNR website.

For state park or recreation area camping, use the ParkFinder to find a location with the desired recreation opportunities, amenities and facilities. Trip planners can search by programs, things to see, camping or lodging types, bathroom facilities, recreation facilities, trail types or rental equipment offered.

For state forest camping, use the list of state forests on DNR’s website to find locations with designated campgrounds.

Not into camping?

Not to worry, some state parks and recreation areas also offer lodging options like cabins, camper cabins, yurts and guesthouses. Reservations are required, and can be made at mndnr.gov/reservations.

Book reservations for state park and recreation area campsites and lodging early

Now is a great time to book summer camping and lodging reservations. Reservations for campsites and lodging in state parks and recreation areas can be made up to 120 days in advance. This means dates into early July are already within the reservation window. Reservations are in highest demand for weekends, campsites with electric hookups and at the most popular parks.

If reservations are full for preferred locations and dates, the DNR has some suggestions.

First, sign up for the “notify me” function on the reservation website to get notified by email if there’s a cancellation that meets search criteria. Cancellations do occur regularly.

Second, look for open reservations at less busy parks. There are 73 state parks and recreation areas across the state, and many of them have camping reservations available most weeks. If the first-choice park is full, use the ParkFinder to find another location.

Third, consider a camping trip on weekdays instead of the busy weekends.

Fourth, consider camping at a state forest campground where sites are available on a first come, first served basis.

Cancel if plans change

Sometimes plans change. If this happens, please cancel reservations promptly via the reservations website or by calling 866-857-2757. Prompt cancellations not only help the reservation holder qualify for a full or partial refund, they also make the campsite or lodging available for others to enjoy. There is no cancellation fee if a reservation is canceled 14 or more days prior to the scheduled arrival.

Don’t arrive too late!

The DNR wants to make sure camping and lodging opportunities are provided to as many people as possible, which means not letting reserved spots sit empty. There’s a no-show policy to help with this effort. Campers who have not checked in or occupied their reserved spot by 11 a.m. on the morning after their reservation started will have their entire reservation cancelled with no refund. For example, if the reservation arrival date is today, the camper must check in or occupy the unit by 11 a.m. tomorrow. If a reservation is canceled due to a no-show, the unit will then go back into the inventory to be reserved by another camper.

Check out the summer activities guide and find programs to enhance the trip

The DNR offers an online summer activity guide that provides information on a variety of recreation opportunities in state parks and recreation areas, including biking, birding, swimming, tours, fishing, paddling, picnicking and more. People can plan their trip activities on the DNR website.

Programs are scheduled at many state parks, offering a wide range of activities and learning opportunities. Find event listings on the parks and trails event calendar.

People visiting with kids will want to check out the Junior Ranger program. Booklets can be picked up at state park ranger stations and kids who complete the program earn a badge. There’s no cost to participate. Details are available on the DNR website.

Check visitor alerts before leaving home

DNR staff post visitor alerts to communicate important information related to safety, closures, construction projects and other things that might impact a trip. Find visitor alerts at the top of each individual park website.

Don’t get lost, use Avenza

The Avenza Maps app uses GPS location tracking so park visitors can determine their location, even when off the grid. After the app and a state park or recreation area map is downloaded, no internet or cell service is needed. DNR maps can be downloaded for free. Get details on the DNR’s GeoPDF webpage.

Get a vehicle permit if visiting a state park or recreation area

Each vehicle requires a vehicle permit in state parks and recreation areas. Permits can be purchased online or at ranger stations during open hours. The cost is $7 per day or $35 for a year-round permit, good for 12 months from when it was purchased. Save time and get the permit at the same time as reserving a campsite or lodging on the DNR website.

Another option for securing a vehicle permit is the library pass program, which offers 7-day state park passes that can be checked out from more than 100 public libraries across Minnesota. Find a list of participating libraries on the DNR website.

Vehicle permits are not needed to visit a state forest.

For more information about any of these tips, visit the DNR website.