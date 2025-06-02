Volunteers needed for DNR loon survey (published June 2, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers to help monitor the loon population in Aitkin, Becker, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Kandiyohi, Lake, and Otter Tail counties. Volunteers are needed for a minimum of one morning during the July 4 through July 14 monitoring period, to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on pre-selected lakes.

With the assistance of hundreds of volunteer observers, the DNR has gathered information for more than 30 years about common loon numbers on more than 600 lakes across six regions, or "index areas,” throughout the state.

“The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a success due to hundreds of volunteers who conduct surveys annually,” DNR Nongame Wildlife Specialist Gaea Crozier said. “The data collected allow us to track changes in the loon population over time and identify potential management needs and opportunities on Minnesota lakes.”

Volunteers can choose one or more lakes on which to count the number of adult and juvenile loons. They will then report these observations to the DNR for data analysis.

Volunteers are especially needed in Otter Tail County, with 49 lakes available, and Kandiyohi County, with 48. There are 21 lakes available in Becker County, 18 in Cook and Lake counties, 15 in Itasca County, and 10 in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties.

The time commitment is one to four hours per lake. Each lake’s survey must be done between 5 a.m. and noon on a single day of the volunteer’s choosing, within the July 4-14 date range.

Volunteers must commit to completing one or more assigned lakes and are encouraged to consider participating in the program for multiple years. Surveys can be conducted from shore on smaller lakes or by boat or canoe on larger lakes. Volunteers use an online system to reserve and manage their lake assignments, view maps and information for their lakes, and print data collection sheets. The online system was funded by a donation from the Minnesota United professional soccer team, whose mascot is a loon.

To sign up as a survey volunteer and select a lake, go to the DNR’s loon monitoring program webpage and click on “Volunteer Map.” Select an available lake, add it to the volunteer cart and sign up to become a loon surveyor.

People considering volunteering in Cook, Lake, or Itasca counties can contact regional loon monitoring coordinator Bry Persing, 218-735-3962, [email protected] with any questions.

Questions regarding Aitkin or Crow Wing County lakes can be directed to Karen McLennan, [email protected], 218-203-4352.

Questions about Becker or Otter Tail County lakes should go to Kristie Brezina, [email protected], 218-671-7977.

Questions about Kandiyohi County go to Mike Worland, [email protected], 507-649-9081.

The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program and broader Nongame Wildlife Program are also supported by donations to the nongame wildlife check-off on Minnesota’s tax forms.