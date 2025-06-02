Piers added with Get Out MORE funding (published June 2, 2025)

New fishing piers at Leech Lake in the city of Walker, and Lake Francis in the city of Elysian, are the newest of many fishing infrastructure improvements made possible by the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) one-time funding approved by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023.

“We’re proud of the partnerships we have with the cities of Elysian and Walker to get these fishing piers in the water,” said Jim Levitt, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shore fishing program coordinator. “These are examples of how funding from the legislature and coordination with local partners can make fishing better for anglers of all ages and abilities, including those who want to fish but might not have access to boats.”

The piers were finished in time for spring fishing opener in May, and Take a Kid Fishing Weekend (Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8). Both piers are aluminum with steel frames and were made in Minnesota.

For the Lake Francis pier, the Minnesota DNR and the City of Elysian partnered to add the pier in a local park, where anglers can fish in a close and accessible location. It is located in Lake Francis Park at 200 NW Frank Ave. in Elysian.

For the Leech Lake pier, the DNR partnered with the City of Walker to add the pier in a location where anglers can access quality fishing protected from the prevailing wind and wave action on Leech Lake. It is located north of Railroad Ave. W. and just east of a private marina channel.

The Elysian and Walker fishing piers are two of five such projects completed with Get Out MORE funding so far. The other projects were on Spring Lake in North Mankato, Madison Lake in Blue Earth County and Sylvan Pond in Lanesboro. Twenty more piers and shore fishing site improvements are planned to be added in 2025 with more to come in 2026. Fishing piers and shore fishing sites can be found on a map on the Minnesota DNR website.

Get Out MORE is a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whichever outdoor experience they choose. Get Out MORE funding centers on five key areas, with $60 million going toward a state-of-the-art fish hatchery system, increased fish production, along with enhancing shore fishing sites and opportunities. More information about the Get Out MORE improvements in progress and soon to come can be found on the Get Out MORE page of the DNR website.