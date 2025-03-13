Radically Faster, Radically Cleaner: The Future of Wastewater Treatment Starts in Wisconsin

Paige Peters, founder of Rapid Radicals

Column by Paige Peters, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Rapid Radicals

At Rapid Radicals , we’re on a mission to revolutionize wastewater treatment and create cleaner, healthier waterways for communities everywhere. Since the company’s founding in 2016, our innovative approach has drastically improved the efficiency of wastewater treatment by combining rapid solids removal with a catalytically enhanced ozonation process. Our technology reduces treatment times from more than eight hours for conventional treatment to less than 25 minutes, providing scalable solutions that meet the needs of both municipal and industrial facilities. We’re proud to be part of a movement pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

As seasonal fluctuations in weather and increasing populations strain our aging wastewater infrastructure, the need for more adaptable, efficient solutions has never been more urgent. Our decentralized wastewater treatment system is a game-changer. Unlike traditional centralized systems, which rely on conveyance sewer pipes and a single treatment facility, our containerized system can be deployed quickly to serve smaller communities or address temporary challenges. With more advanced technologies like our ozone-based advanced oxidation process, we’re able to meet the growing need to address contaminants of emerging concern—ensuring a future-proof approach to wastewater management.

The stakes are high: Every year, 850 billion gallons of untreated sewage are discharged into U.S. waterways due to sewer overflows during storms. This overwhelming amount of waste contaminates our rivers, lakes, and oceans, creating serious public health risks. Coastal communities are feeling significant pressure on wastewater infrastructure during busy seasons and often worry about the ability to keep their waterways clean when the systems are overburdened. At Rapid Radicals, we’re tackling these issues head-on with a quickly deployable product designed to clean more sewage before it’s released into the environment. Our chemical treatment method is a faster and more effective alternative to conventional biological methods, cutting treatment time from hours to just minutes and decreasing footprint by 95%.

We’re excited to see growing interdisciplinary collaboration around these critical issues and remain focused on driving solutions that will transform wastewater treatment for generations to come.

As a Wisconsin-based company, we take pride in leading the charge from a state known for its strong freshwater economy and environmental innovation. By advancing technology and championing cleaner waterways, we’re not just solving today’s challenges—we’re building a more sustainable future.

WHAT EXCITES YOU THE MOST ABOUT THE WISCONSIN BUSINESS CLIMATE GOING FORWARD?

I’m excited to see greater interdisciplinary collaboration throughout the state on the big issues of today: water, climate, energy, manufacturing. The challenges we’re seeing around climate change affect many aspects of our daily life. I believe that Wisconsinites really do want what is best for their neighbors, which means we’ll have to come together to make measurable changes for a sustainable Wisconsin.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO SEE IMPROVE IN THE WISCONSIN BUSINESS CLIMATE GOING FORWARD?

Midwesterners are conventionally risk-averse, but building businesses and pushing the bounds of innovation require risk. In the current business climate, most of that risk is taken on by startup founders and business owners. I would like to see the balance redistributed among all the parties involved— private funds, investment firms, state and local agencies, corporations, to name a few—in moving the state’s industries forward and staying competitive both domestically and globally.