Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and The Pride Center at Equality Park Announce Drag Brunch on June 1

The Pride Center Honors to Recognize Ana Navarro, Co-host of ABC’s The View, Nadine Smith of Equality Florida and The Our Fund Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Pride Month, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will host a special Drag Brunch presented by CAN Community Health at the Hard Rock Event Center at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, to benefit The Pride Center at Equality Park, a cornerstone organization serving South Florida’s LGBTQ+ community. This season's social event will include a star-studded drag show with nationally known entertainers and The Pride Center Honors awards ceremony celebrating Ana Navarro, political strategist, commentator and co-host of ABC’s The View, Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida and The Our Fund Foundation.

“Pride Month is all about visibility, celebration, and empowerment, and this event perfectly embodies all of those elements,” said Robert Boo, CEO, The Pride Center at Equality Park. “Thanks to the unwavering support of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, this brunch will not only unite community members and allies, but it will deliver an incredible experience directly benefiting The Pride Center’s mission to uplift and serve the LGBTQ+ community.”

The highlight of the anticipated event will be an over-the-top drag show featuring headline performers Christopher Peterson, representing AquaPlex Key West, and Michael Dean as Cher, plus South Florida drag icons Daisy Deadpetals, Velvet LeNore, Erika Norell, and Aaliyah Jae. Show-stopping performances with a professional cast of dancers will bring the house down.

WSVN Deco Drive Reporter Alex Miranda will host The Pride Center Honors awards ceremony recognizing Ana Navarro, Nadine Smith and The Our Fund Foundation for their unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ rights, advocacy, and community empowerment.

Ana Navarro is a Nicaraguan American political strategist and commentator. She appears on various television programs and news outlets, including CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News, and Telemundo. She is also a co-host of ABC’s daytime talk show The View and has garnered Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her work.

As executive director of Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Smith is longtime activist and advocate and a driving force in the fight for equality, earning national recognition for her leadership and impact.

The Our Fund Foundation is South Florida’s leading LGBTQ+ community foundation, dedicated to advancing philanthropy and supporting nonprofits that enhance the quality of life for LGBTQ+ individuals. The foundation strengthens organizations focused on social justice, health, and cultural enrichment through strategic grantmaking.

“At Seminole Hard Rock, our mantra is ‘Love All, Serve All’ - celebrating diversity, fostering inclusivity, and giving back to the communities we serve,” said Erick Eldridge, director of special events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “This Drag Brunch reflects our longstanding commitment to embracing all people, uplifting voices, and making a meaningful impact. By partnering with The Pride Center, we are honoring Pride's spirit and ensuring that this celebration supports vital resources and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.”

In addition to the entertainment, attendees will enjoy an elevated brunch experience with a lavish buffet featuring sliced tenderloin, crab cake benedict, made to order omelets, freshly baked pastries, and more. To complement the feast, the event will offer a unique open bar experience including an espresso martini bar and champagne station, plus specialty cocktails sponsored by Absolut Vodka.

Sponsors of this Pride celebration generously hosted by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood at the Hard Rock Event Center include presenting sponsor CAN Community Health plus AquaPlex Fort Lauderdale/Key West, Absolut Vodka, Hotspots Media Group/Happening Out Television Network, OUTSFL, OutClique, GPR | Goodman Public Relations and WSVN 7.

Tickets are $150 per person to benefit The Pride Center at Equality Park. To purchase, visit https://givebutter.com/c/VtPWYL.

