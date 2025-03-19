The Outshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Spring Edition, One Of The Largest LGBTQ+ Cultural Festivals, Returns April 17 – May 4

The OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival spring edition, internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, returns to South Florida from April 17 – May 4, 2025. On Swift Horses (USA, 2025) will open the spring edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival on April 17 in South Beach. Accidental Friends (Amici Per Caso) (Italy, 2024) takes the spotlight as both an international premiere and this season’s Centerpiece Film screening on April 24 at Regal Dania Pointe.

On Swift Horses, Starring Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Diego Calva, to Open Bi-annual Visionary Event

From our critically acclaimed opening film to our closing feel-good comedy, we invite our LGBTQ+ audiences and allies to come together in celebration of the triumph of the human spirit.” — Allen Martello, executive director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the dates of April 17 – May 4 for the return of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival spring edition! Internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, this season’s OUTshine line-up hits Miami-Dade and Broward counties with thought-provoking, inspiring, entertaining and educational star-studded features, documentaries and shorts including premieres from 20 countries.

“With more than 40 feature films and over 20 short films representing the filmmaking community worldwide, we have something for everyone,” said Allen Martello, executive director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival. “This year, we’re proud to have even more star-studded reasons to celebrate diversity and creativity in cinema. From our critically acclaimed opening film to other festival winners to our closing feel-good comedy, we invite our LGBTQ+ audiences and allies to come together in celebration of the triumph of the human spirit.”

On Swift Horses (USA, 2025) will open the spring festival on Thursday, April 17, at 7 p.m., at Regal Cinemas South Beach (1120 Lincoln Road Mall, Miami Beach). Set in the 1950s, this adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s 2019 novel follows a seemingly sensible newlywed Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her wayward brother-in-law (Jacob Elordi) as they undertake parallel journeys of risk, romance, and self-discovery. Directed by Daniel Minahan, the film also stars Will Poulter and Diego Calva. An afterparty at The Rum Room will take place after the screening.

The following evening honors Latin filmmaking with the Noche Latina East Coast premiere of Fine Young Men (Hombres Integros) (Mexico, 2024) at 7:15 p.m. at Regal Cinemas South Beach. Directed by Alejandro Andrade Pease, this coming-of-age drama about identity follows Alf, a student at a strict Catholic school, who finds himself drawn to Oliver, a charismatic new classmate. An afterparty at Twisted Tonic Rooftop will follow.

This edition, OUTshine has expanded its Men’s and Ladies Spotlight Films to both counties. On April 19, the Ladies Spotlight Sisters (Canada, 2024), a heartfelt tale of love, identity, and belonging, and the Men’s Spotlight North American premiere of Streets of Gloria (Ruas da Gloria) (Brazil, 2024), a bold, sultry exploration of love and desire, will screen beginning at 7 p.m. at Regal Cinemas South Beach. The afterparties will follow at The Greystone Hotel. On April 26, Hot Milk (United Kingdom, 2025), an emotional family drama set amidst picturesque Almería, Spain, will screen for the ladies and Midas Man (UK, 2024) starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Brian Epstein, the visionary who shaped music history by launching The Beatles' meteoric rise, will screen for the men beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale (1820 E Sunrise Blvd.). Afterparties will take place at The Well and LIT.

On April 23, OUTshine presents its South Florida Shorts Showcase with a special Cocktails & Cinema™ reception at 7 p.m. at O Cinema South Beach (1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach). Celebrate queer South Florida filmmakers, actors and film crews - from students to seasoned veterans of the industry. A Q&A plus a Tito’s Vodka open-bar afterparty will follow.

Accidental Friends (Amici Per Caso) (Italy, 2024), an international premiere and this season’s Centerpiece Film, screens at 7:30 p.m. on April 24 at Regal Dania Pointe (128 Sunset Dr, Dania Beach). In this Odd Couple-style comedy, directed by Max Nardari, two roommates with contrasting lifestyles must cohabitate despite their differences. An afterparty will follow at Bowlero.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to share the cinematic stories, stars and directors whose creative visions urge us to embrace our differences and foster a sense of unity and belonging,” said Joe Bilancio, director of programming, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

“We have meticulously curated a glowing roster of award-winning LGBTQ+ films and we’re thrilled to host several premieres that offer thought-provoking viewpoints, dramatic emotional escapes, eye-opening documentaries and situational comedies that promote tolerance, equality, understanding and empathy.”

Capitalizing on that sentiment, OUTshine is proud to present the world premiere of the documentary Latter-Day Glory: The Aftermath of Growing Up Queer in the LDS Church (USA, 2025). Directors Brandon Deyette and Chucho E. Quintero follow two queer ex-Mormon missionaries embarking on a transformative journey across America, uncovering the devastating effects of religious dogma on LGBTQ+ members of the LDS Church.

This season’s North American premieres include the dramatic thriller Queerpanorama (USA/Hong Kong/China, 2025), Becoming Ana (La Mitad de Ana) (Spain, 2024), To Live, To Die, To Live Again (Vivre Mourir Renaitre) (France, 2024), Blue For A Boy (Azul de Nino) (Spain, 2024), Some Nights I Feel Like Walking (Mõnel õhtul tahaksin jalutada) (Philippines/Italy/Singapore, 2025) and All For One (France/Belgium, 2025).

Other premieres include the first U.S showings of Who Wants To Marry An Astronaut? (Argentina, 2024) and A Night Like This (UK, 2025).

The April 27 closing night film will be Four Mothers (Ireland/United Kingdom, 2024) at Savor Cinema (503 SE 6th St., Fort Lauderdale). Directed by Darren Thorton, this comedy centers on a shy, commitment-phobic gay novelist who is tasked with caring for four eccentric, combative and wildly different women. The awards night soiree will immediately follow.

OUTshine At-Home viewing will be available from April 28 – May 4.

OUTrageous, OUTspoken, and OUTstanding, this year’s OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival fall edition is Presented by Gilead. The Premiere sponsor is Comcast with Grand sponsors Delta, Google and HotSpots! Happening Out. AHF, FastPrintz and Titos are Major sponsors and Axel South Beach, Hotel Greystone, Twist South Beach, Wilton River Suites, Lexi Goza/State Farm, Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce are Supporting sponsors. Media partners include CultureOwl, Bulletin, #ILoveGayMovies, EDGE Media Network, Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald, OUT SFL, Miami New Times, OutClique, QueerGuru, Skirt SoFlo, WIREMAG, Tampa Bay Gay, Mochee Digital Media, Luminary Catalyst and GPR | Goodman Public Relations. Screening support is provided by The Well, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Planet Printer.

Ticket subscription packages and individual tickets starting at $15 go on sale March 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit outshinefilm.com.

