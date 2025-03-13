Breathing Life Into Historic Mohawk Valley Downtowns

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Village of Schoharie will receive $10 million in funding as the Mohawk Valley winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Villages of Canajoharie and Waterville will each receive $4.5 million as the Mohawk Valley winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total State commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“We’re breathing new life into our historic Mohawk Valley downtowns with investments that will make our communities brighter and more affordable,” Governor Hochul said. “By bringing ambitious developments to certified Pro-Housing Communities, we’re building a better future for residents and for generations to come.”

To receive funding from either the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to support infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and $10.5 million for technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Schoharie

Nestled in the heart of the Schoharie Valley, Schoharie embraces its rich history, natural beauty and strong agricultural roots. The Village serves as a critical junction for resident services, a commercial corridor and welcoming trailhead for visitors. Its Main Street is comprised of traditional multi-story, mixed-use brick buildings that host a variety of uses and a community favorite — The Parrott House, a storied boutique hotel currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. Cultural landmarks enrich the district, such as the DAR Lasell Hall and Presbyterian Church. Schoharie envisions becoming a vibrant and welcoming Village where tradition meets innovation, preserving its unique heritage while fostering sustainable growth. The Village’s commitment to environmental stewardship, local businesses and cultural enrichment will continue to make Schoharie a place where families thrive, visitors are inspired and future generations are proud to call home.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Canajoharie

Located along the banks of the Mohawk River, the Village of Canajoharie was once a thriving hub for transportation and industrial development. Most of the village is located within a historic district due to its abundance of well-preserved architecture from different eras. The Erie Canal trail — a popular destination for bicyclists as part of the Empire State trail — also traverses the downtown business district. With recent investments and its key location along major transportation routes, Canajoharie’s downtown has the potential to become a vibrant riverfront destination and local employment center.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Waterville

The Village of Waterville is located in southeastern Oneida County along the historic NYS Route 20 Scenic Byway. While less than 25 minutes south of Utica, the Village retains its pastoral, small town appeal, and is known as the garden spot of New York State. Home to just under 1,500 residents, Waterville developed as the center of the surrounding agricultural industry, primarily the growing and processing of hops. By 1875 Waterville was the “Hops Capital of the World”. This economic success gave rise to a bustling downtown that is now known as the “Waterville Triangle Historic District”. With high-quality infrastructure, a first-rate school system and a strong sense of place, Waterville is ripe to attract new residents. The Village is home to young professionals and families seeking a high-quality of life with a small-town atmosphere. People who choose to live in Waterville often work in Utica or Rome, as well as at the six local colleges. It is an ideal place for young families to grow and for older generations to age in place. With median home values, taxes and rents that are affordable to all, Waterville’s parks, tree-lined sidewalks and friendly neighborhoods make it a desirable small community to call home.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs empower communities to embrace what makes them unique while realizing their full potential. From Schoharie’s rich history and agricultural roots to Canajoharie’s vibrant riverfront and well-preserved architecture, and Waterville’s small-town charm as the garden spot of New York State, these communities are gems of the Mohawk Valley, and these investments will create lasting opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Congratulations and the Department of State looks forward to supporting you as your journey begins!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul, New York State continues to invest in programs like the DRI and NY Forward to spur urban revitalization and generate new economic growth. As the latest awardees, Schoharie, Canajoharie and Waterville will be able to undertake projects that transform main streets, businesses, parks and cultural hubs, welcoming more visitors and creating new interest and opportunity throughout the region.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today’s $19 million investment in Schoharie, Canajoharie and Waterville will have a transformative impact on all three communities by creating growth that increases vibrancy and improves walkability while maintaining their historic, small-town charm, generating new tourism and revitalizing local economies. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to life-changing investments that leave no region of our State behind.”

Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Larry Gilroy and Dr. Marion Terenzio said, “On behalf of the Regional Council, we know first-hand the charm – and value – of these Mohawk Valley communities. Thanks to the latest DRI and NY Forward awards, Schoharie, Canajoharie and Waterville will be strategically revitalized in ways that will capitalize on their existing historic, educational and economic strengths to create an even more vibrant future for all.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “Situated on the banks of the Erie Canal and along the Empire State Trail, the Village of Canajoharie is the ultimate Canal Community. During the Canal’s bicentennial year, these critical investments will truly transform communities like Canajoharie into vibrant work-live-play destinations.”

State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “As a former mayor, I recognize the challenges that local governments face across the state. This funding will enhance and strengthen the Waterville community and help to position it for an even brighter future.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “Today, we are not just talking about an investment—we are witnessing a transformation. This $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is more than just dollars and cents, it's a commitment to our future. It ensures the history of this beautiful village continues to be told while giving the next generation an opportunity to create stories of their own.”

Village of Schoharie Mayor Colleen M Henry said, “The Village of Schoharie is excited and thankful to be the recipient of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant. Our community understands the impact and importance of these monies bestowed upon us. This award assists in our goals of bringing affordable housing, enhancing our quality of life, and boosting our local economy. We are humbled by this award.”

Village of Canajoharie Mayor Ronald O. Dievendorf said, “We are extremely grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Department of State for awarding Canajoharie this $4.5 million NY Forward grant. And we thank the wholehearted support of Trustee Ed Watt for authoring, building and submitting our winning application, our Chamber of Commerce, the village board and enthusiastic members of the community for their support in making this possible. Thank you all, for your unwavering commitment to our community’s growth. Your insight, direction and dedication are truly making a lasting impact, and we deeply appreciate all that you do. Together, we are building a brighter future for our residents and businesses!”

Schoharie, Canajoharie and Waterville will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and State planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the State’s investment.

The Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.