Creating Thriving Downtowns in Central NY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Village of Pulaski will receive $10 million in funding as the Central New York winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Villages of Chittenango and Marathon will each receive $4.5 million as the Central New York winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“At the heart of thriving communities is a vibrant downtown that brings families, friends and visitors together, and supports local businesses,” Governor Hochul said. “These are the kinds of investments we are making in Central New York and across the state — not just revitalizing downtowns, but also creating affordable housing opportunities and fostering the growth of local economies.”

To receive funding from either the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to support infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and $10.5 million for technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Pulaski

Nestled in northern Oswego County, the Village of Pulaski is a charming community known for being the ultimate destination for salmon fishing enthusiasts. Situated between the scenic eastern shores of Lake Ontario and the historic Seaway Trail, this village serves as the economic hub for the region and beyond. With its strategic location at the crossroads of Interstate 81 and State Highways 11 and 13 and being connected to a freight railroad line running from Canada to Syracuse, Pulaski is easily accessible. The Village of Pulaski also sits a short distance away from the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary making it an ideal lodging spot for shipwreck divers and visitors to the sanctuary. Pulaski seeks to further enhance its economic potential, create new job opportunities and improve the quality of life for its residents, and future generations. This funding will encourage further progress, helping Pulaski forge a brighter future for all its inhabitants. With unwavering determination and thoughtful planning, Pulaski is dedicated to maximizing opportunities and cultivating a thriving, inclusive community.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Chittenango

The Village of Chittenango has a rich history — it is the birthplace of L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and gets its name from the Oneida Nation, who first settled on this land. The connection to the Old Erie Canal and Empire State Trail via the Chittenango Creekwalk has increased both walkability in the Village and economic potential as a historic tourist site. Interest and pride in the Village run deep and potential for rebirth is not difficult to imagine. Like many Upstate New York villages, Chittenango’s industrial history is unique and its historic connection to the Erie Canal offers potential for further economic development. The Village envisions a vibrant and welcoming community that celebrates its unique heritage, embraces sustainability and fosters innovation.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Marathon

The Village of Marathon, home of the CNY Maple Festival, cherishes its rural character and will build upon its idyllic setting on the banks of the Tioughnioga River to spur investment and growth in the community. Marathon is one of the smaller communities in the Central New York Region, but its location on Exit 38 of Interstate 81 has ensured that its downtown is maintained as an active, highly visited and vibrant commercial corridor. The Village seeks to create a vibrant, welcoming downtown that supports the needs of its citizens, residents of neighboring rural towns and visitors to the area. They also plan to continue its efforts to connect the riverfront to its Main Street, restore historic properties, grow the retail sector and leverage its cultural assets.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “New York State is committed to the revitalization of communities through continued investments in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program. Together, these programs are transforming downtowns all across the State into hubs of activity that benefit both residents and visitors. I am excited for the Villages of Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon to begin this process as the latest Central New York Region recipients and to see how their communities change and grow in the coming years.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These vigorous, community-driven Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward investments will further fuel the economic engines needed to support local businesses, create new housing and foster growth in the villages of Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon. The transformational, inclusive plans for innovative spaces and places will infuse new life into the communities, benefiting current and future generations of residents and visitors and showcasing all that Central New York has to offer.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Central New York is in the midst of an economic renaissance, with up to $100 billion in private investment coming to the region in the coming years, and today’s DRI and NY Forward awards to Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon will help Central New York seize the moment and maximize its full potential. These awards are an example of our innovative Pro Housing Communities Program at work, as housing and community investment go hand-in-hand. Congratulations to these communities and thank you to Governor Hochul for her laser focus on revitalizing Central New York with historic investment.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “As a former mayor, I recognize the challenges that local governments face across the state. This funding will enhance and strengthen the Chittenango community and help to position it for an even brighter future.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am excited to see the positive impact the NY Forward program will have on the Village of Marathon’s revitalization,” said State Senator Lea Webb. “This funding is a crucial investment in the future of our community, and it will help strengthen local businesses, enhance infrastructure, and create new opportunities for growth. By supporting this initiative, we’re not just improving the village — we’re fostering an environment where future generations can thrive.”

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken and Linda M. LeMura said, “The CNYREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the communities of Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon and their promising futures thanks to the Governor's Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These targeted, locally developed plans will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating more vibrant downtowns where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “The DRI and NY Forward programs have made indelible impacts on the municipalities they touch, including more than 25 Canal communities. While the modern-day Erie Canal no longer passes through Canastota, the village is still an integral part of our fabric, and a locale we turn to time and time again for Canals programming. As we commemorate 200 years of the Erie Canal, we are reminded of the critical role Canastota has always played, and I am excited to see how they continue building on their momentum through NY Forward.”

Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe said, “The DRI program is providing the opportunity for the Village of Pulaski to make investments that will not only enhance our community but also create new opportunities for growth and prosperity, in addition to enhancing our infrastructure, supporting local businesses and improving the quality of life for all our residents. Together we can make our village an even better place to live, work and thrive. Thank you so much for this opportunity. We look forward to showing you what this funding will accomplish.”

Chittenango Mayor Louis Cianfrocco said, "On behalf of the Village of Chittenango, I extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Secretary of State Walter Mosely. We thank you for your visionary leadership and significant investment in our community through the New York Forward program. We are incredibly honored to have been recognized for our potential and selected as a recipient of this transformative grant. This investment represents a pivotal moment for Chittenango, providing us with a remarkable opportunity to revitalize our village and create a vibrant destination for both our residents and visitors. We also wish to express our sincere thanks to the Madison County Planning Board for their invaluable assistance and unwavering support throughout the grant application process. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in preparing a successful proposal, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership. Thank you once again for your dedication to the communities of New York State and for your belief in Chittenango."

Marathon Mayor Scott Chamberlin said, "We are very excited to learn that we are the recipients of a New York Forward Grant. These grants are so important to every community that receives one, but especially important to those areas that are economically challenged. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued support of this important program. Use of these funds will enable our village to continue our efforts to connect our riverfront to our Main Street, address housing shortages, restore historical properties, and enhance and grow our retail sector. We will also be able to increase important cultural opportunities for residents and visitors. Many thanks to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, Cortland County Business Development Corporation, Thoma Development Consultants, and to all of the hard-working stakeholders that made the application possible."

Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Central New York Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.