Transcript: Governor Hochul Visits Senior Citizens

Thank you, Jeremy. Let's get a round of applause for Jeremy. Isn't he a great leader? All the volunteers who are here as well. Everybody in the kitchen, thank you very much, everybody. The people are raving about the food. I haven't had lunch yet, if you want to take care of me. And also, I'm joined by one of my favorite councilmembers in all the boroughs, a great friend of mine, Erik Bottcher. Let's give him a round of applause as well.

I just wanted to take a minute to drop by and say hello to all of you. It's been such a pleasure to get to know you and talk to you about issues that are important. But I know there's a lot of anxiety and stress out there right now. Everything has gotten so expensive, right? Yeah, you didn't ask for inflation to go up and everything.

Toothpaste! Who's bought toothpaste lately? I paid $15 for a little tube the other day, not far from here. It is so expensive. And I wanted to let people know that I'm fighting for our seniors. I know the struggles. In fact, I've had an AARP card for a long time, so okay? I'm creeping up. I'm creeping up. So, I'm joining you, right?

But here's what I'm trying to do with the Budget: Focus, as Jeremy said, on finding ways to make sure that we can take care of our senior population. Those who need to have food delivered to them at home. The waitlists across this state are just too long. Not everybody can come in here every day. I know it's great to socialize and see your friends, but we have to make it better so people who are not able to get out can also get good nourishment — the healthy, good meals that keeps them going. So, I am putting a significant amount of money, $53 million toward that statewide, to make sure we can start focusing on all those needs as well.

I'm also focused on tax cuts for people. There's an inflation rebate that's coming back. You know what an inflation rebate is? We realize that because everything costs so much, everything you bought costs more, the State of New York collected more money in sales tax. Now, we could keep that $3 billion and spend it at the state level, and I said, “No, no, no, no, no. This came out of the pockets of New Yorkers, it goes back into the pocket of New Yorkers.” So I'm going to make sure that families get $500, individuals get $300 back, and I'm fighting for that in Albany right now. That's really important to me.

Also, anybody have any grandkids? I do, too. I've got a grandbaby. I got another one on the way, too. It's kind of a secret, so don't tell my daughter I told you. How many? Nine? Oh, you have me beat, sweetheart. Hope I can catch up to you. I want a lot more grandbabies.

But, you see what's happening with your children raising kids as well, right? Everything is expensive — diapers, formula. We're going to have a tax break for children as well, so they don't have as much to worry about and their parents can take care of them. One thousand dollars for children under the age of four and $500 for older kids. So, we're going to keep focusing on affordability, but let me stop at the state level.

Anybody worried about what you're hearing coming out of Washington these days? When I hear Elon Musk call Social Security a Ponzi scheme — anybody collect Social Security out there? Do you think it's a Ponzi scheme? Or do you think it's something that you've paid into your whole life of working?

I've been working since I was 15 years old. We're paying into a system that pays us back when we need it. It is not a Ponzi scheme. It's part of the social commitment we have to our citizens and our residents. We take care of them. Also, he also said that entitlements — meaning you're entitled to it — Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, are such a big part of the Budget that they should go first.

And this is what they're talking about in Washington. Now I'm not trying to stress you out, but I'm going to take on that fight. I'm going to fight for you every step of the way, along with our elected leaders in Washington, our councilmembers, and our State Legislature. We have to stand up and fight back.

So, I'm proud to represent all of you. It’s humbling to be your Governor. I never expected this and I love what I do. But coming here today just reminds me who I'm fighting for. So, thank you for the love you show me. And I look forward to many, many more returns.

Thank you, everybody.