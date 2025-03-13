Concierge Auctions Announces March Lineup of Over US$86 Million in Luxury Real Estate

400 South Street, Key West, Florida 9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, #629, Scottsdale, Arizona 78-133 Ehukai Street, Kailua Kona, Hawaii 7000 Bahia Beach Blvd, Townhome 9, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico House 1, Miami Crescent, 328 Fan Kam Road, New Territories, Hong Kong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for March – featuring over US$86 million in extraordinary properties showcasing the finest in luxury living worldwide.

Headlining the month of March are a designer residence in Hong Kong’s exclusive Miami Crescent enclave near the renowned Fanling Golf Club; and a historic oceanfront estate in Key West, Florida—formerly the winter home of famed artist John Seward Johnson II—offering exceptional waterfront living and rare investment potential at the southernmost point of the continental U.S.

All properties are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

House 1, Miami Crescent, 328 Fan Kam Road, New Territories, Hong Kong

Listed for HKD$29.8 million by Eva Fung of List Sotheby’s International Realty, Hong Kong

Current Ask: HKD$13 million

Bidding open now, closing 18 March

Set within the prestigious Miami Crescent development, House 1 at 328 Fan Kam Road offers a rare opportunity to own a designer residence just steps from the renowned Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling Course. This thoughtfully crafted home seamlessly merges modern luxury with the serenity of the surrounding countryside. Soaring ceilings, skylights, and full-height glass walls fill the interiors with natural light, while an open-plan layout enhances the connection to the lush outdoor surroundings.

Custom furnishings and refined finishes sourced from around the world elevate the home’s aesthetic.

Entertain with ease in expansive living and dining areas that open to an L-shaped private garden and a spacious balcony ideal for al fresco dining. Two sleek open kitchens offer both functionality and style, while the top-floor primary suite is a true retreat with its own terrace, dual walk-in closets, and spa-inspired bath. A second ensuite bedroom also enjoys balcony access.

Located in Fanling, a peaceful corner of the New Territories, the home offers access to hiking trails, waterfront dining in nearby Tai Po, and charming local markets—all just a 15-minute drive from the China border.

“The seamless integration of bespoke design elements, coupled with the tranquil and private setting of the Miami Crescent, truly sets this home apart,” said Fung. “We’re excited to bring this magnificent property to the world stage, offering discerning buyers the rare opportunity to secure a home that epitomizes the finest in Hong Kong luxury living.”

400 South Street, Key West, Florida

Listed for US$18.5 million by Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids expected between US$5 million and US$8 million

Bidding open 21–31 March

A rare offering at the southernmost point of the continental U.S., this elegant oceanfront estate in historic Key West presents an unparalleled opportunity to own a private retreat with exceptional water access and historic significance. Once the winter home of renowned American artist John Seward Johnson II, the property boasts a rich artistic heritage paired with luxurious modern living. Set on a 17,243-square-foot lot with nearly an acre of bay bottom, the residence offers 245 feet of open waterfront and sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 4,008-square-foot concrete residence features expansive balconies, a 50-foot by 20-foot pool, and ample outdoor living space—perfect for entertaining or quiet relaxation in the tropical breeze. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-approved plans to rebuild a private dock further enhance its appeal for boating enthusiasts. Inside, the home balances timeless design with thoughtful functionality, from the formal living room to the bright Florida room with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open to the lush outdoor setting.

The upper-level primary suite and two guest bedrooms, accessible by elevator, each open onto ocean-view balconies. Sealed coral stone flooring, architectural detailing, and an open-concept layout enrich the estate’s island elegance. A coveted transient license allows for short-term rentals, while its multifamily zoning permits development of up to eight units—offering rare investment potential. Just steps from the Southernmost Point and world-famous beaches, and surrounded by the culture, dining, and charm of Old Town, this extraordinary estate captures the essence of Key West living.

Additional Properties:

7000 Bahia Beach Blvd, Townhome 9, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Listed for US$5.959 million by Oriana Juvelier of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids expected between US$2 million and US$4 million

Bidding open 12–21 March

An exclusive beachfront sanctuary at the prestigious Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club, the two-story townhome offers 2,930 square feet of refined coastal living with panoramic ocean views, cathedral ceilings, and expansive terraces. Just steps from the Beach Club, the residence features four bedrooms, a private plunge pool, and access to world-class amenities including golf, tennis, and beachfront dining.

‘Ka Hale Hanu’ 78-133 Ehukai Street, Kailua Kona, Hawaii

Listed for US$14 million by Stephanie Band of Compass

Starting Bids expected between US$5 million and US$8 million

Bidding open 14—26 March

A breathtaking Balinese-inspired estate along Keauhou Bay, Ka Hale Hanu offers nearly an acre of oceanfront serenity with 6,667 square feet of seamless indoor-outdoor living and panoramic sunset views. Highlights include three luxurious suites, an 80,000-gallon tropical lagoon pool, a private beach area, and direct ocean access—an extraordinary retreat designed for both relaxation and unforgettable entertaining.

9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, #629, Scottsdale, ArizonaListed for US$12.5 million by Frank Azami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting Bids expected between US$4 million and US$7.5 million

Bidding open 19–27 March

Set atop 2.7 acres in the exclusive guard-gated community of DC Ranch, this single-level estate offers sweeping views of Arizona’s mountains, city lights, and golf course vistas from every room. Designed for ultimate privacy and effortless indoor-outdoor living, the residence features soaring 24-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, two primary suites, a guest house, and resort-style amenities including a pool, spa, and multiple entertaining terraces.

47 Horny Toad Trail South, Belfry, Montana

Listed for US$1.99 million by Cynthia Dunham of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate

Starting Bids expected between US$400,000 and US$600,000

Bidding open 20–31 March

Surrounded by the majestic Beartooth Mountains on 40 acres of pristine wilderness, this private Montana estate offers self-sufficient luxury with direct access to BLM and national forestland. Thoughtfully renovated, the retreat features two primary suites, a separate guest house, a versatile “Garage-mahal,” and off-grid amenities including a sauna, garden, and solar power system—an idyllic haven for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard, Unit #5-E, Palm Beach, FloridaListed for US$2 million by John David "JD" Bols of JD Bols & Associates

Starting Bids expected between US$500,000 and US$1.25 million

Bidding open 26–31 March

Located in a newly constructed boutique building on prestigious Palm Beach Island, 3550 South Ocean Blvd, Unit 5E offers exclusive oceanfront living with breathtaking views of the Atlantic, Intracoastal Waterway, and city skyline. Designed with contemporary finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, this sophisticated residence features three private balconies, a chef’s kitchen with Miele appliances, and a spa-inspired primary suite, all just steps from Palm Beach’s finest dining, shopping, and entertainment.

SOLD!

460 NE 28th Street, #4104, Miami, FL 33137

Sold for US$2.744 million.

Headlining the sale was 460 Northeast 28th Street, a fully remodeled penthouse in Miami's Icon Bay Building offering cutting-edge technology, luxury finishes, and sweeping views, offered in cooperation with Neila Granzoti Rudden of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. 11 total bidders—including those who actively participated in the room—placed a total of 23 bids before the property reached a final sale price of $2.744 million.

1175 County Route 27A, Ancram, NY 12502

Sold for US$6.272 million.

1175 County Route 27A, an expansive 133-acre estate located in New York’s Hudson Valley with private waterfront, a handcrafted lodge, tennis court, shooting range, and more, saw 4 bidders competing for a sale price of $6.272 million, in cooperation with Karen Climo and Jennifer Capala of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

Coconut Island Estate, Casuarina Point, Abaco, Bahamas

Sold for US$1.853 million.

‘Coconut Island Estate’, an estate featuring four separate residences with strong rental income potential in Casuarina Point, Abaco Islands, Bahamas, saw 5 bidders competing for a sale price of $1.853 million, in cooperation with Mitzi Pearce of Bahamas Sotheby's International Realty.

L8 & L9 Caribbean Heights, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Saint James, Jamaica

Sold for US$1.568 million.

‘Kenyan Sunset’, an property made up of three distinct residences set between two renowned golf courses in the Caribbean Heights community of Montego Bay, Jamaica, saw 6 bidders competing for a sale price of $1.568 million, in cooperation with Julian Dixon and Coleen Samuels of Jamaica Sotheby's International Realty.

21330, 21234, and 21194 Miller Bay Road NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Sold for US$4.144 million.

The Miller Bay Estate represents an extraordinary vision of Pacific Northwest living, spanning over five acres with 246 feet of pristine low-bank waterfront. This remarkable family compound saw 6 bidders competing for a sale price 50% over the average starting bid of $4.144 million.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

