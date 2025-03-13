I-17 pavement project has delivered smooth benefits for drivers

PHOENIX – Drivers who use Interstate 17 in north Phoenix are experiencing a much smoother ride following the Arizona Department of Transportation’s pavement improvement project that started in May 2024.

Major restrictions have ended along 6 miles of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 for the project to fix the outdated, rough freeway pavement. Crews last weekend installed final lane stripes on the improved riding surface.

After crews removed the old top layer of asphalt last year, the project used diamond grinding to improve the base concrete pavement. The treatment uses specialized machines with rotating drums containing diamond-tipped blades to smooth the concrete.

Crews also replaced older steel bridge deck joints between elevated sections of the freeway.

ADOT appreciates the patience of drivers and nearby residents and the cooperation of the city of Phoenix during this $10.2 million project, especially when work required closures in challenging locations with limited alternate routes. Weekend closures focused on providing safe conditions for workers and motorists and allowed crews to efficiently complete the diamond grinding and deck joint replacements.

The I-17 work north of Happy Valley Road followed another significant pavement improvement project between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road that was completed in September 2023.

ADOT expects to start an I-17 resurfacing project between SR 74 and Anthem Way by this summer. Full freeway closures are not anticipated for that asphalt resurfacing project. Most work is planned using lane restrictions during overnight hours.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.