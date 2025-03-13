MDC to host Hunter Education skills class March 29 in Buckner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend a Hunter Education skills course offered from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 at Lake City Shooting Range.

Courses are designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are welcome to stay with their child for the class, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the hunter education certification process. Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual at no cost. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Bring proof of completion to class.

Registration is required and can be done by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206929.

Lake City Shooting Range is located at 28505 E Truman Road in Buckner. For any questions, contact Burr Oak Woods Nature Center at (816) 655-6263 or call MDC Conservation Educator Adam Brandsgaard at (660) 247-1601.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.