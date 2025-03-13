Book a Last-Minute Trip to See World-Class Golf at THE PLAYERS®

The PLAYERS Trophy will be awarded on Sunday, March 16 at TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra Beach. The PLAYERS is one of the most Fan Friendly golf tournaments in the world THE PLAYERS features the world’s best golfers taking on the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

THE PLAYERS verified resale site offers fan-to-fan ticket sales for high-demand days

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s still time to get tickets for one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments, THE PLAYERS Championship, happening now in Ponte Vedra through March 16.THE PLAYERS features the world’s best golfers taking on the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Golfers took to the course on March 11, but the most exciting moments are in the final days of play, including the notorious 17th Island Green hole. Limited tickets are still available on THE PLAYERS primary ticketing site for March 14, and 16, but they are selling quickly. Tickets are already sold out on the ticketing site for March 15, but don’t despair.Golf lovers can still see the action using THE PLAYERS' verified resale site . This fan-to-fan marketplace allows ticket holders to sell tickets and parking passes. Please note that THE PLAYERS does not regulate or control the pricing of the tickets on the verified resale site. Guests who secure tickets for March 15 should plan parking in advance as parking passes are also sold out but may be found on the verified resale site. Alternate transportation options include Rideshare, presented by Visit Jacksonville, a free shuttle service from several locations in Nocatee, or utilizing designated parking areas for bikes and golf carts.Now in its 51st year, THE PLAYERS continues to be one of golf’s most impressive events. The field of play is narrowed to 144 entries, including the 50 best players as ranked by World Golf, current FedEx point leaders, and competition winners from the past five years. The 2024 event ended in a historic win for Scottie Scheffler, already considered by most to be the best in the world.Getting to Florida’s Historic Coast is convenient, with four airports within 90 minutes. The Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) is perfect for those traveling on private planes. Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB), Orlando/Sanford Airport (SFB), and Orlando International Airport (MCO) offer well-priced flights from popular cities around the country. Ponte Vedra is easily accessible by car and is just hours from most major Florida cities.Round out a last-minute golf vacation using the trip planner to find comfortable lodging, world-class restaurants, and plenty of attractions and activities for time spent off the links.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

